Collins Family Movers Builds Chicago Reputation on Transparent Pricing and No Hidden Moving Fees

Chicago's family-owned movers grow their reputation on clear upfront quotes, honest pricing, and no surprise fees on moving day.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collins Family Movers, a family-owned moving company in Chicago , is growing its reputation across the city on a simple promise: clear quotes, honest pricing, and no surprise fees when the truck arrives. For a service that many families dread, the company has made cost confidence the center of how it works.Founded in Chicago in 2009 by President and owner Richard Supran, Collins Family Movers started with a single truck and one rule: treat every move the way the family would want their own handled. Sixteen years later, the same family still runs every job from its headquarters at 2742 W Montrose Ave. Over that time, the company has completed more than 10,000 moves and earned a 4.9-star rating from 784 Google reviews.The trust shows up most clearly in how the company quotes a move. Many people who hire movers worry about the final bill more than anything else. They have heard stories of low estimates that climb on moving day once the work is done. Collins Family Movers built its process to remove that fear. Each customer gets a detailed quote up front, with the costs explained in plain language before any boxes are loaded. There are no hidden charges added later and no vague line items that leave people guessing."Moving is already stressful, so the price should never be a mystery," said Richard Supran, President and owner of Collins Family Movers. "When we give a quote, we want the customer to know exactly what they are paying for. The number we agree on is the number they can count on. That honesty is why people call us back and send their friends to us."This focus on transparent moving pricing has helped the company become a trusted choice for local movers in Chicago across every neighborhood in the city. From Lincoln Park to Hyde Park, the team handles local moves, apartment moves, and full-home relocations with the same upfront approach. Customers know the cost, the timing, and the plan before the work begins.The company also applies the same clarity to bigger jobs. Its long-distance moving service coordinates each step from the Chicago pickup to the final destination, with clear communication and a price agreed on in advance. The team has completed moves from Chicago to states including Arizona, California, Texas, and Florida, helping customers plan interstate relocations without worrying about a bill that changes along the way.Reviews from Chicago customers point to the same theme again and again. People describe flat-rate quotes that held firm, final costs that came in under the estimate, and crews that explained everything before starting. For a moving company, that kind of feedback is hard to earn and easy to lose, which is why the team treats every quote as a commitment rather than a guess.Beyond pricing, Collins Family Movers backs its work with real credentials. The company is BBB A+ accredited and was recognized by Forbes as one of the best moving companies in Chicago for 2026. It operates as a fully licensed mover under ILLCC MC# 215646 and USDOT# 2789784, and its crews are trained employees rather than day-hire contractors. That structure gives customers a single, accountable team from the first phone call to the last box.The company offers a full range of services, including local moving, residential and commercial moves, apartment relocations, packing, piano moving, large item moving, and labor-only help. Each service follows the same honest pricing model, so customers can choose the level of help they need without fear of a padded invoice.As more Chicago residents and businesses look for a moving company they can trust, Collins Family Movers continues to grow on word of mouth and repeat business. The family believes that reputation is the result of doing the basics well, year after year. They show up on time, handle each item with care, and charge the price they promised.

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