WILD ABOUT WILDLIFE LAUNCHES NATURE RENAISSANCE CAMPAIGN

Wild About Wildlife Logo National Wildlife Refuge Association Logo Dianne Bernstein, Chair, Rebecca Doane, Nancy Marshall, Co-Founder

$20,000 Matching Gift and Richard Louv Palm Beach Appearance Anchor New Conservation Initiative

Nature Renaissance represents a renewed commitment to reconnecting people with the natural world. We are deeply grateful to Rebecca Doane for her generous leadership and vision.” — Nancy Marshall, Co-Founder of Wild About Wildlife

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild About Wildlife (WAW), the Palm Beach–based philanthropic initiative benefiting the National Wildlife Refuge Association (Refuge Association), today announced the launch of Nature Renaissance, a new community-wide campaign designed to inspire deeper connections between South Florida residents and the natural world.The initiative launches with a $20,000 matching gift from local philanthropist Rebecca Doane and will culminate this fall with a Palm Beach County appearance by internationally acclaimed author Richard Louv.Louv, whose landmark concept of "nature-deficit disorder" helped spark a national movement encouraging children and families to reconnect with the outdoors, will headline a special luncheon on October 12, 2026, at The Ben Hotel in West Palm Beach. The event will feature a keynote presentation, community conversation, and book signing.Community members are invited to help match Doane's gift through August 26, 2026. Funds raised through the campaign will support conservation education programs, community partnerships, and immersive outdoor experiences throughout the region."Nature Renaissance represents a renewed commitment to reconnecting people with the natural world," said Nancy Marshall, co-founder of Wild About Wildlife. "We are deeply grateful to Rebecca Doane for her generous leadership and vision. Her support helps launch an exciting new chapter for our organization, and we look forward to inspiring more people to become active stewards of nature and conservation."Throughout the summer, WAW will continue supporting the Refuge Association's work connecting students, families, and educators with local ecosystems through habitat restoration and hands-on environmental programs.Additional announcements coming soon include 2027 award honorees, the official introduction of WAW Advisors and Ambassadors, and an August luncheon featuring author and artist Deborah Pollack, who will present "Florida Sculptures and Their Wildlife" on August 26, 2026.Event details, sponsorship opportunities, and registration information can be found at wildaboutwildlife.org or email wildaboutwildlife@refugeassociation.org.About Wild About WildlifeWild About Wildlife (WAW) is a Palm Beach–based fundraising and awareness initiative benefiting the National Wildlife Refuge Association's South Florida Urban Wildlife Refuge Project. Through community events and philanthropic engagement, WAW brings together conservation leaders, civic stakeholders, and residents in support of the Refuge Association's programs serving Palm Beach County and the greater South Florida region. Led by environmental advocates Nancy Marshall and Dianne Bernstein, WAW supports conservation education, habitat restoration, and access to nature by advancing awareness and funding for the Refuge Association's South Florida programs, including Pocket Refuges, Conservation Ranger Camp, and Floating Wetlands—connecting students and families to local ecosystems while fostering environmental stewardship and long-term community resilience. To learn more, visit wildaboutwildlife.org.

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