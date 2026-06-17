Monica Robles Selected for Top Business Leader and Founder of the Decade by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Monica Robles at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monica Robles , Founder and President of Heart-Centered Leadership Coaching & Consulting Group, was recently selected by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for Top Business Leader and founder of the Decade for 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more to two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Robles is highly skilled at building relationships with clients and across organizations and teams; especially at planting a seed of self-discovery and fulfillment in other people's lives and helping them achieve their potential. As a dynamic, highly motivated, results-oriented Sales and Training Executive, she has been able to help generate profits and market share growth for the companies that have employed her.She effectively provides professional development, team effectiveness, and leadership development training to all levels of an organization. For more than 15 years, Monica excelled at MLM/Direct Selling/Party Plan Business Models.Monica is the Founder and President of Heart-Centered Leadership Coaching and Consulting Group, she created a staple program for the Hispanic Community Emprendedor@s Program, (Programa Emprendedor@s) she partnered with Mexican Consulates in Santa Ana & San Bernardino, CA., as well as Cities of Anaheim, Beverly Hills, Indio, Bellflower, Pico Rivera, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, San Bernardino and the Counties of San Bernardino Economic & Workforce Development Departments & Riverside amongst others, helping them improved their local economies transforming people’s lives through educating, motivating and empowering the Spanish speaking community to start up their microbusinesses, she is the Director & Lead Coach for her Program, Monica’s knows the importance of being consistent and manage herself with high ethics and professional standards.Ms. Robles’ areas of expertise include but are not limited to strategic thinking and planning, product marketing, branding, social media, personal and leadership development, executive education, new business development, team building, and public relations.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Robles held an Executive MBA from IE Business School (Instituto de Empresa) in Madrid, Spain one of the top 5 international MBA programs in the world and rated in second position worldwide in the ranking of Executive MBA’s programs drawn up for the first time by The Economist. her education, experience, and fluency in English and Spanish have been instrumental in Monica’s success with international markets. She also holds certifications in Management Development from the University of Southern California and Negotiations Skills from the University of Washington.Ms. Robles is a John Maxwell certified coach, public speaker & trainer and consistently uses those tools to enhance her productivity and create a more fulfilling and harmonious life. She continues to focus on transforming lives by constantly adding value to other people.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Robles has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, she was selected as Top Business Consultant and Business Leader of the Year by IAOTP. Last year, she received the Empowered Woman Award. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York for her current award of Top Business Leader and Founder of the Decade.[MR1.1] She also received the Entrepreneurial Excellence Award at the Founders2.0 Conference in Las Vegas, NV.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Robles is extremely active in giving back to her community and other organizations, including March of Dimes where she has volunteered for the past 10 years, organizing their annual fundraiser, as well as serving as a greeting coordinator with Heart of West Michigan United Way. In addition, she has served the Hispanic community greatly as the Executive Board of Directors Member of the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Co-Chair Ambassador Committee of the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Hispanic Initiatives Committee for SCORE Mentors. She has also served as a Member of the Board of Directors for the Women’s Resource Center, as well as a Lead Volunteer and Instructor of the Leadership Awareness Program through WHW, an Ambassador at the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce, a Chair at Uplift San Bernardino Small Business Resource Group working with the disadvantaged and underserved, and a Chair for the THRIVE Inland SoCal Governance Committee.[MR2.1] Ms. Robles has graduated more than 1800 participants of the Emprendedor@s Program in 5 Counties in Southern California.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Ms. Robles for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Robles attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://monicaleadership.com/ Email:monica@monicaleadership.com[MR3.1]About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.