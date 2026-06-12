Photo Story: 2026 Army Birthday Run/Walk draws more than 340 participants at Fort McCoy

The Fort McCoy community turned out in force June 12 to help celebrate the U.S. Army’s 251st birthday as 341 participants took part in the Army Birthday 5K Run/2-Mile Walk, one of the signature events of the installation’s annual Army Birthday Celebration.

Organized by Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), the event kicked off at 7 a.m. at Rumpel Fitness Center and brought together Soldiers, Army civilians, family members, retirees, and community supporters in a show of Army spirit, fitness, and camaraderie. The run/walk served as the opening event for a daylong celebration honoring the Army’s founding on June 14, 1775.

Participants gathered just after sunrise to register and prepare for the event before taking off along the course. Following the run and walk, finishers received commemorative Army Birthday T-shirts, and organizers provided free breakfast items that included refreshments and snacks for participants.

The turnout of 341 participants represented one of the strongest showings for a Fort McCoy Army Birthday run/walk in recent years. Organizers said they were pleased with the participation and support shown by the Fort McCoy community.

The annual run/walk has become a longstanding tradition at Fort McCoy and has regularly served as a centerpiece of Army Birthday observances on the installation. Past celebrations have also included similar run/walk events, free breakfasts, commemorative T-shirts, and community related activities coordinated by DFMWR.

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

Learn more about Fort McCoy online athttps://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”