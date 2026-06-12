Naval Hospital Bremerton Puts Men’s Health on the Front Lines

BREMERTON, Wash. – Naval Hospital Bremerton held a Men’s Health Month event on the command quarterdeck June 10, 2026, promoting awareness of preventable health problems and encouraging early detection and treatment among male Sailors, Marines, civilian employees, and beneficiaries.

Organized by the Health Promotion and Wellness Center, the event coincided with June’s focus on men’s preventable health concerns. Staff shared educational materials, wellness resources, and preventive health guidance addressing unique male risks, emphasizing operational readiness.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirms that men are significantly less likely than women to schedule regular checkups, with some reports indicating men are up to 50% less likely to seek preventative care or visit a physician over a two-year period. The event aimed to break down those barriers by bringing resources directly to the deckplates.

"By bringing these resources directly to the quarterdeck, we are meeting our service members and staff exactly where they are," said Trish Skinner, Health Promotion and Wellness Center department head. "Proactive health measures are absolutely essential. We want to change the mindset, so our personnel understands that getting checked out early and staying ahead of potential issues prevents minor concerns from becoming major, mission-stopping problems later on."

The display highlighted a roadmap of men’s health, including cardiovascular fitness, prostate cancer screening guidelines, mental health awareness, and proper sleep hygiene. Representatives from the command's nutritional and physical readiness programs also offered guidance on maintaining optimal physical condition.

A primary focus of this year’s event was prostate cancer awareness and screening guidelines. Staff provided crucial information on the importance of routine digital rectal exams (DREs) and Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood tests for early detection. Representatives emphasized that because early-stage prostate cancer often presents no symptoms, regular screenings are the most effective tool for successful intervention and long-term health.

"Taking charge of your wellness ultimately comes down to individual accountability, but it truly thrives on camaraderie," Skinner noted. "When you encourage your shipmates to get screened or prioritize their health, you strengthen the entire unit. Preventive care directly impacts our operational readiness because a healthy force is a ready force. It builds absolute trust across the command when we know every team member is physically and mentally prepared for the mission."

The health promotion event ran from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the main quarterdeck and was open to all active-duty personnel, reserve components, military retirees, family members, and civil service staff. For more information regarding the event or ongoing health initiatives, contact the NHB Health Promotion and Wellness Center at (360) 475-5588.