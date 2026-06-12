County Executive Adam Bello Announces Appointment Of Melissa Armstrong As Director Of Office Of Mental Health

June 12th, 2026

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Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the appointment of Melissa Armstrong as the County’s new Director of the Office of Mental Health. A respected behavioral health leader with nearly two decades of experience in social work, clinical services, and crisis intervention, Armstrong most recently served as Program Director of the Behavioral Health Access and Crisis Center at Rochester Regional Health, a position she held for nearly 10 years.

“Our Office of Mental Health plays a critical role in connecting individuals and families to lifesaving mental health, developmental disability, and substance use services,” said County Executive Bello. “Melissa Armstrong’s extensive experience in social work, behavioral health care, and crisis response makes her exceptionally qualified to lead this department. Throughout her career, she has built strong partnerships across health care systems, community organizations, and public safety agencies to improve access to care and support those in need. We are excited to welcome Melissa to the County team and look forward to her leadership as we continue building a healthier, safer, and more equitable Monroe County.”

Armstrong earned a master’s degree in social work from Roberts Wesleyan College and began her career at Catholic Family Center in 2006, working in preventive and therapeutic foster care programs. She later transitioned into clinical mental health services, providing care to adults, children, and families through the organization’s Mental Health Clinic. Over time, she advanced into leadership roles, ultimately serving as Associate Director of Children’s Clinical Services.

In 2018, Armstrong helped launch Rochester Regional Health’s Behavioral Health Access and Crisis Center, a resource in the region that provides urgent behavioral health services and crisis intervention. In that role, she developed collaborative relationships with behavioral health providers, first responders, hospitals, and community organizations throughout Monroe County to strengthen the local behavioral health system and improve access to care. Her leadership and impact were recognized in 2023 when she received the Rochester Business Journal’s Health Care Hero Award.

Armstrong has also played a key role in Monroe County’s violence prevention and threat assessment efforts. Since 2022, she has served on the Rochester Threat Advisory Committee (ROCTAC), Monroe County’s multidisciplinary threat assessment and management team established in response to Governor Kathy Hochul’s Executive Order 18. The committee brings together law enforcement, mental health professionals, educators, and community partners to identify, assess, and mitigate threats of targeted violence.

“I am honored to join Monroe County and serve as Director of the Office of Mental Health,” said Armstrong. “Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the difference that strong partnerships and accessible behavioral health services can make in people’s lives. I look forward to working alongside providers, community organizations, first responders, and County leaders to strengthen our system of care, reduce barriers to access, and ensure that every resident can connect with the support they need. Together, we can continue building a more responsive, coordinated, and compassionate behavioral health network for Monroe County.”

Monroe County Office of Mental Health (MCOMH) develops a comprehensive county plan for mental health, developmental disability and alcohol/substance abuse services. It funds community agencies that provide services like emergency and crisis services, inpatient and outpatient treatment, community support programs, suicide hotlines, and more.

For more information, go to monroecounty.gov/mh.