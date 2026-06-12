Thrill of the ride, duty of the guide: get certified

Most riders are well-aware of the inherent dangers of the road.

Lacking the protective metal cabin, doors or roof of a passenger vehicle, a motorcyclist is entirely exposed to other traffic. Minor road hazards that a car would easily roll over, such as potholes, loose gravel, crack sealants, oil slicks or even freshly painted road lines can cause a motorcycle to lose traction instantly.

Adverse weather like rain, strong crosswinds and extreme temperatures further compound these dangers by reducing tire grip, impairing visibility and rapidly sapping a rider's energy. In a high-speed collision, the physical reality is unforgiving: riders are almost always thrown from their motorcycle.

Despite these stark risks, the thrill and adventure of the open road keep riders in the saddle. But while the excitement is understandable, minimizing the danger should be every rider's top priority—and that safety starts with proper training.

For service members stationed at Edwards Air Force Base, that crucial training is available at no cost through a reimbursement program.

Service members now have the flexibility to schedule and complete a motorcycle safety course through an approved local training center. After successfully completing the course, they can email their completion certificate and receipt to the 412th Test Wing Safety Office athttps://www.google.com/url?q=mailto%3A412tw.seg%40us.af.milfor a full reimbursement.

Beyond saving lives, the training is a mission prerequisite: Completing the course is mandatory for service members to operate a motorcycle on or off base.

“Motorcycling demands attention and skill. Training helps sharpen those skills,” Alan Lederman, 412th TW Occupational Safety manager, said.

More information is available by contacting 412th TW Safety at 661-277-SAFE (7233).

Alan Lederman, right, 412th Test Wing Occupational Safety manager, rides his motorcycle with fellow riders at Edwards Air Force Base, California. (Courtesy photo)