Paramount Lodging Advisors Subu Thiagarajan Named a 2025 CoStar Power Broker

Subu Thiagarajan named a 2025 CoStar Power Broker, recognized as a Top Broker among the nation's most active commercial real estate professionals.

Subu represents the very best of Paramount, This recognition from CoStar reflects the dedication, expertise, and professionalism he brings to every client engagement.” — Sanjeev Misra

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Lodging Advisors (PLA), a national hotel investment sales and advisory firm, today announced that Managing Director Subu Thiagarajan has been named a 2025 CoStar Power Broker, earning recognition as a Top Broker among the most active commercial real estate professionals in the country.

The CoStar Power Broker Awards are presented annually by CoStar Group, the leading provider of commercial real estate information and analytics. Each year, the awards recognize the top brokerage firms and individual brokers, ranked by transaction volume within their markets. Being named a Top Broker places Thiagarajan among an elite group of professionals recognized for the scale and impact of their dealmaking.

Thiagarajan has built his reputation at Paramount Lodging Advisors on a disciplined, client-first approach to hotel investment sales. As Managing Director, he has guided owners and investors through complex hospitality transactions across the country, earning a reputation for market expertise, sharp execution, and the trust of the clients he represents.

“Subu represents the very best of Paramount,” said Sanjeev Misra, Co-Founder and Managing Broker of Paramount Lodging Advisors. “This recognition from CoStar reflects the dedication, expertise, and professionalism he brings to every client engagement. Through the relationships he builds, the transactions he successfully closes, and the example he sets for our team, Subu continues to elevate our firm and the hospitality industry. We are incredibly proud to see him receive this well-deserved honor.”

“I am honored to be recognized as one of CoStar’s Power Brokers,” said Subu Thiagarajan. “This award reflects the trust and support of my clients, colleagues, and industry partners throughout my 13-year career in hospitality. I am grateful for the opportunity to help clients achieve their goals and proud to be part of an industry that continues to evolve and grow.”

To learn more about the CoStar Power Broker Awards, visit https://www.costarpowerbrokers.com/winners/.

About Paramount Lodging Advisors Paramount Lodging Advisors (PLA) is a national hotel investment sales and advisory firm headquartered in Chicago. PLA provides brokerage, advisory, and capital markets services for hospitality real estate across the United States, representing owners, investors, and lenders in the acquisition and disposition of hotel assets.

For more information, please visit www.ParamountLodging.com

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