Coastal Windows & Exteriors Wins James Hardie Service Excellence Award for Third Year and Earns President's Club Award

Coastal Windows & Exteriors recognized for outstanding service and homeowner satisfaction.

Only Woman-Owned Contractor in New England Earns James Hardie Service Excellence Award for Third Year and Presidents Club in the Same Year

At Coastal, we believe that every home tells a story. And our role is to protect that story — with exceptional materials, unmatched service, and a customer experience rooted in education and trust,” — Stephanie Vanderbilt

BEVERLY , MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEVERLY, Mass., [DATE] (EIN Presswire) -- Coastal Windows & Exteriors (CWE) of Beverly has earned the 2025 James Hardie Service Excellence Award for the third consecutive year — one of only 30 companies selected from more than 8,000 Alliance members nationwide — and has simultaneously been named to the 2025 James Hardie Presidents Club Award , a distinction held by fewer than 1% of ALLIANCE members. CWE is 1 of only 2 New England contractors to earn the Presidents Club Award in 2025, and the only woman-owned President's Club contractor in New England. The company was also newly recognized as a James Hardie Alliance Elite Tier contractor, 1 of only 6 in New England.The James Hardie Service Excellence Award recognizes contractors who deliver outstanding homeowner satisfaction, verified through independent GuildQuality surveys. Earning it three consecutive years reflects sustained excellence across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine."At Coastal, we believe every home we touch tells a story. Our role is to protect that story — with exceptional materials, unmatched service, and a customer experience rooted in education and trust," says Stephanie Vanderbilt, Owner of Coastal Windows & Exteriors. "James Hardie has been the perfect partner in helping us deliver that promise.""Coastal has set a high bar for quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction," said Marc Setty, Sr. Director of the Remodeling Segment at James Hardie. "We are proud to collaborate with their team and look forward to continuing our strong relationship."The Presidents Club Award is given to just 32 companies across the entire U.S., recognizing contractors who demonstrate exceptional dedication through outstanding sales volume or significant year-over-year growth. As a newly recognized Elite Alliance Tier contractor, CWE meets the Alliance's strictest installation criteria, including a minimum of 90,000 square feet of Hardieproducts installed and a 7% or higher trim attachment rate. The company installs HardiePlanklap siding, HardieShingle, and HardiePanel across its service area. James Hardie fiber cement offers a 144% return on investment for New England homeowners."While Coastal continues to grow, they remain accessible and collaborative — from strategic business partners to individual homeowners across their footprint," shared Chris Vilandre, Regional Account Manager for James Hardie.CWE's customer satisfaction scores consistently exceed industry benchmarks, supported by more than 1,000 verified reviews and a 4.8-star Google rating — the highest volume of verified reviews among exterior remodelers in New England. CWE is also the only contractor in New England holding both GAF Master Elite roofing certification and James Hardie Elite Preferred status."It's always a pleasure to see a woman-owned business earn such well-deserved recognition in a male-dominated industry," shared Heather Jones, Director of B2B Marketing for James Hardie. "Coastal's leadership in homeowner education makes their continued Service Excellence recognition no surprise."Coastal Windows & Exteriors was also named a Best of North Shore (BONS) 2025 winner by Northshore Magazine for the third consecutive year. Founded by Stephanie Vanderbilt, CWE is the #1 woman-owned replacement company in New England on the Inc. 5000 and climbed 52 spots to #125 on the Qualified Remodeler HIP 200 — a 29% jump in one year.Homeowners across Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire, and Southern Maine interested in James Hardie siding, roofing, replacement windows, or entry doors can contact Coastal Windows & Exteriors for a free consultation at https://www.mycoastalwindows.com ABOUT COASTAL WINDOWS & EXTERIORS:Established in 2010, Coastal Windows & Exteriors is a woman-owned, family-run exterior remodeling company in Beverly, Massachusetts and Bedford, New Hampshire. Accolades include SBA Massachusetts Business Person of the Year, GAF President's Club Award, James Hardie Service Excellence Award, James Hardie President's Club Award, Minuteman Service Award, #1 Woman-Owned Replacement Company in New England on Inc. 5000, #2 Top Satisfaction Leader in Home Improvement, and BONS Editors' Choice Award 2023, 2024, and 2025. The company is a GAF-certified roofing contractor, James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor, and offers energy-efficient replacement windows, vinyl siding, and entry doors.

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