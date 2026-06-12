Idaho State Police mobilizes resources to Bear Lake ahead of summer rush

BEAR LAKE, Idaho — As summer activity ramps up at Bear Lake, Idaho State Police is mobilizing additional troopers and specialized equipment to support public safety throughout the busy season.

Each summer, thousands of visitors flock to Bear Lake to enjoy the water, campgrounds, trails and surrounding recreation areas. To meet the increased demand, ISP is expanding its presence through a combination of traditional patrols, off-highway vehicles and aerial resources.

Troopers will continue to patrol the area by vehicle, while ATVs will be deployed to provide access to the shoreline and off-road locations that are difficult to reach by traditional patrol vehicles. Drones may also be deployed during periods of high activity, during search and rescue efforts and public safety incidents.

ISP works closely with the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to coordinate resources and respond to emergencies across the region during the seasonal surge.

“Bear Lake is one of Idaho’s most popular summer destinations, and that comes with a significant increase in traffic and calls for service,” Captain Clint Skinner said. “We’re doing everything we can to help everyone enjoy a safe summer, but it’s important that visitors do their part by wearing seat belts, wearing life jackets and never driving impaired.”

The increased law enforcement presence will continue throughout the summer season.

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Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho