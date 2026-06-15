Another Award-Winning Vintage: Peirano's 2022 The Other White Takes Gold and 90 Points

LODI, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peirano Estate Winery is proud to announce that its 2022 The Other White has been awarded a Gold Medal and 90 Points at the prestigious Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition, one of California's most respected and competitive wine judging events.

The award recognizes the winery's continued commitment to producing exceptional wines that showcase the character, heritage, and quality of Lodi-grown fruit.

This latest achievement adds to an impressive track record for Peirano Estate Winery. Every wine in the winery's current released portfolio of 14 wines has achieved a rating of 90 points or above, a rare accomplishment that demonstrates the winery's consistent excellence across its entire lineup.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition," said Lance Randolph, owner and fourth-generation winemaker at Peirano Estate Winery. "Awards like these reinforce what we've always believed—that world-class wines can come from generations of dedication to the vineyard and a passion for crafting wines people love to drink."

Known for producing wines that combine historic vineyard character with everyday drinkability, Peirano's 2022 The Other White continues that tradition. Bright, refreshing, and bursting with personality, the wine has become a favorite among consumers looking for something a little different—and now it has the hardware to prove it.

For more information about Peirano Estate Winery and its award-winning wines, visit www.peirano.com.

About Peirano Estate Winery:

Peirano Estate Winery is a family-owned winery located in Lodi, California. Led by fourth-generation winemaker Lance Randolph, the winery produces estate-grown wines from some of the region's oldest vineyards. Combining historic vineyards, sustainable farming practices, and a passion for quality, Peirano continues to craft wines that earn acclaim from critics, competitions, and consumers alike.



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