Hernandez-Backed Bill to Strengthen Hemp Oversight and Protect Illinois Consumers Now Law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State Rep. Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, helped pass new reforms to strengthen statewide oversight of hemp products, improve consumer safety, and support equity in Illinois’s growing cannabis and hemp industries, which were codified into law today.

“It is time we protect Illinoisans from unsafe cannabis business practices, especially young people who shouldn’t have access to these items in the first place, and create equitable, thoughtful regulatory policies for hemp and cannabis distribution,” said Hernandez. “As part of the Cannabis Working Group in Springfield, I’m proud of my colleagues and I for passing legislation that protects consumers and creates pathways for the cannabis businesses to flourish in our state.”

Senate Bill 3222 creates new statewide policies for cannabis and hemp products, including licensing requirements, safety standards, testing, labeling and enforcement enhancements. This measure strengthens regulation, improves consumer protections and ensures hemp and cannabis products are sold safely and legally across Illinois. This legislation also creates a more transparent and accountable marketplace that supports equitable participation in the industry.

The legislation was signed into law by Gov. Pritzker today.