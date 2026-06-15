Fox Soul Re-Ups Distribution Deal With UrbanMD Studios For Season 2 Of UrbanMD TV

UrbanMD TV co-hosts Dr. April Spencer and Dr. Lauren Powell UrbanMD TV will feature Petersburg VA Mayor Sam Parham in a future episode during Season 2 Left to right - Dr. April Spencer, Dr. Lauren Powell, Dr. Cynthia Wesley, Dr. Aja McCutchen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fox Soul is thrilled to announce the renewal of its distribution agreement with UrbanMD Studios, bringing back the second season of the groundbreaking health and wellness series, UrbanMD TV.This partnership continues the collaboration with former BET Networks Executive and Founder of UrbanMD Studios, Jon Marc Sandifer, aimed at empowering audiences nationwide with essential medical information presented in a relatable and engaging manner.UrbanMD TV is the first and only nationally broadcast television show dedicated to promoting healthy living via a multicultural lens. Season 2 is set to premiere on Saturday, June 20th, at 9 AM EST / 6 AM PST, with subsequent episodes airing every Saturday in the same timeslot.Sandifer expressed his excitement about the renewed partnership, stating, “Working with Fox Soul has been a transformative experience for UrbanMD TV. Their commitment to delivering authentic content that resonates with diverse communities aligns perfectly with our mission to package vital medical information in a lifestyle TV format, ensuring households across the country have access to the knowledge and resources they need for better health.”Returning as co-anchors for Season 2 are resident physicians Dr. Lauren Powell and Dr. April Spencer. This season promises an impressive lineup of guests, including iHeart Radio Personality Angela Yee, Petersburg, VA Mayor Sam Parham, former NY Knicks star Allan Houston, and Hollywood leading lady Tiffany Haddish, among others.Added to the On-Air Programming Line-up includes Dr. Aja McCutchen (Gastroenterology) and Dr. Cynthia Wesley (OB-GYN), who both appear as guest hosts this season.FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Angelo EllerbeeDouble XXposure Media Relationsangelo@dxxnyc.com

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