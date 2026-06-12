evolvedMD and HealthyU partner to take life saving integrated health services to Massachusetts

Collaborative Care Model Brings Behavioral Health Services to Primary Care Providers

We’re very excited to continue our partnership with HealthyU and expand our services to Massachusetts.” — Erik Osland, CEO at evolvedMD

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- evolvedMD has entered the Northeast with current partner, HealthyU . Since 2022, evolvedMD and HealthyU have transformed tens of thousands of patients’ lives in Phoenix through their collaborative care model embedded inside their primary care clinics. This summer, high-quality behavioral health care will be available to patients in Massachusetts at HealthyU’s primary care clinics in Worchester, Sterling, Auburn, and Shrewsbury.“At HealthyU, we believe behavioral health is an essential part of whole-person care,” said Lauren Havard, Chief Medical Officer at HealthyU. “Our continued partnership with evolvedMD allows us to meet patients where they are by integrating behavioral health services directly into the primary care setting. Expanding these services into Massachusetts is an exciting next step in our mission to improve access, reduce stigma, and ensure more patients receive the compassionate, comprehensive care they deserve.”Roughly 1 in 5 U.S. adults (over 20%) and 1 in 7 U.S. youth ages 6-17 live with a mental health condition. Many of these people are suffering and not receiving quality care, if at all. Rates of treatment for depression are already low and treatment is often inadequate with less than half of patients suffering from the most severe forms of depression receiving any type of intervention or care. Together with evolvedMD, HealthyU is dedicated to reducing the stigma and expanding access to care and taking these services to their patients outside of Arizona and into their Massachusetts market.“We’re very excited to continue our partnership with HealthyU and expand our services to Massachusetts,” said Erik Osland, CEO, evolvedMD. “We know more individuals are experiencing anxiety, depression, and stress and want to make behavioral health services affordable and accessible to all. Our model cuts down on wait times and makes access to care accessible for everyone.”Already in five states and counting, evolvedMD continues to grow and now has over 22 healthcare partners in six states across over 200 different primary care clinics with the ability to grow and scale exponentially. Over the last 12 months, evolvedMD has served over 42,000 patients.About evolvedMD:Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes. To learn more, visit www.evolvedmd.com About HealthyU ClinicsHealthyU Clinics is a leading provider of primary and specialty care services with 24 locations across Arizona, California and Massachusetts. Committed to improving the overall healthcare experience, HealthyU Clinics is guided by three pillars of excellence – Culture, Performance, and Growth. Through improved clinical outcomes, increased patient and care team experiences, and reduced overall costs, HealthyU Clinics continues to redefine the standard of care within healthcare solutions. To learn more information or find a location near you, please visit www.healthyuclinics.com

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