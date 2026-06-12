Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

ICYMI: Attorney General Jay Jones Combats the Cost Crisis

Attorney General Jay Jones Secures Preliminary Injunction Maintaining Virginians’ Access to Food Security Programs Despite Trump Administration Attacks

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RICHMOND, Va. -- Attorney General Jay Jones has secured a preliminary injunction blocking President Trump’s attempt to politicize U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grants by excluding eligible Virginians from access to food security.

The conditions would force states to follow vague, expansive, and unconstitutional conditions in order to receive critical USDA funding for programs like Special Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) and Women, Infants and Children (WIC). These life-saving programs provide emergency food assistance to children, families, and vulnerable populations.

“As Virginians face a growing cost crisis, President Trump is politicizing funding for critical USDA programs that help feed vulnerable children, hardworking families, senior citizens and rural communities,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “Estimates show that nearly one million Virginians are facing hunger. Now more than ever, Virginians are relying on programs like SNAP and WIC to keep their families fed and healthy. This office will keep fighting for these crucial resources and the people who depend on them.”

Virginia Mercury: Injunction pauses “unconstitutional’ USDA conditions for SNAP, WIC funding to Virginia, other states

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones announced Thursday that a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on June 5 amid a multi-state lawsuit challenging “vague, extraneous and unreasoned conditions” to how the U.S Department of Agriculture issues funding to states.

“As Virginians face a growing cost crisis, President Trump is politicizing funding for critical USDA programs that help feed vulnerable children, hardworking families, senior citizens and rural communities,” Jones said in a statement, noting that nearly one million Virginians are facing hunger and rely on programs like SNAP and WIC, which are funded by the USDA.

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Countering this, Virginia, 20 other states and the District of Columbia sued in March, stating they believe the impositions for compliance are unclear and unconstitutional.

The injunction means that these conditions will not apply as the lawsuit continues to advance.

Federal lawyers said in court filings that the new requirements would “help promote the sound stewardship of taxpayer dollars, strengthen USDA’s control and oversight of obligated funds, and ensure that grant recipients comply with federal laws, regulations and policies.”

Cardinal News: Notes from the Square: Budget negotiations...and a victory for a coalition of attorneys general suing the Trump administration over SNAP changes

The office of Attorney General Jay Jones announced Thursday that the Virginia AG, along with a coalition of 21 attorneys general across the country, has secured a preliminary injunction to block changes to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other programs. The coalition sued the Trump administration in March over changes to the food assistance programs.

Policy changes in the federal spending bill, HR 1, could lead to some Virginians losing SNAP benefits, as eligibility rules are tightened and administrative hurdles are increased. Advocates warn that these provisions could cause otherwise eligible households to lose benefits simply because they fail to navigate the red tape.”

Published on: June 12, 2026

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