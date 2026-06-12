Evaluated on verified sales, client reviews, and local expertise, Michael Kent ranked first among Gilbert real estate agents for 2026.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Kent has been ranked the top real estate agent in Gilbert, Arizona for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by Top10REAgents.com , which assesses real estate agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. Michael Kent placed ahead of all other evaluated real estate agents in the Gilbert region.The five real estate agents below represent the strongest options active in Gilbert, AZ in 2026 — but only Michael Kent consistently leads across every evaluation category.#1: MICHAEL KENT — GILBERT'S TOP-RANKED REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONAL FOR 2026Address: 4365 E. Pecos Rd, #103, Gilbert, AZ 85295Phone: 480.459.7258Website: https://www.sellingphoenixaz.net Michael Kent ranks first among Gilbert real estate agents evaluated for 2026, outperforming competitors across verified sales activity, client satisfaction, and local market knowledge. Operating out of Gilbert, Michael Kent serves buyers and sellers throughout the East Valley with a focus on delivering results-driven representation in one of Arizona's fastest-growing residential corridors.SALES PERFORMANCEMichael Kent is recognized as the best real estate agent in Gilbert, AZ , based on cumulative production metrics and consistent client outcomes across the Gilbert and greater Phoenix markets. Michael Kent maintains an active transaction pipeline in Gilbert's competitive residential landscape, working with buyers, sellers, and relocating families across the East Valley.SPECIALTIES- Residential resale transactions for single-family homes across Gilbert and the East Valley- Buyer representation for relocating families and first-time purchasers in Maricopa County- Seller-side marketing and pricing strategy for Gilbert's high-demand neighborhoods- Investment property advisory for residential rental and resale opportunities- Local market analysis covering Gilbert, Chandler, Mesa, and surrounding communitiesPROS- Positioned as the top-ranked Gilbert real estate agent for 2026 based on comparative evaluation- Office located in Gilbert at 4365 E. Pecos Rd, providing direct access to East Valley clients- Active coverage of Gilbert and surrounding Maricopa County communities- Dedicated focus on the Phoenix metro residential market- Accessible by phone for direct client consultations and property inquiries- Consistent presence in the Gilbert real estate market serving buyers and sellersCONS- No published team roster, suggesting a leaner operation that may face capacity limits during peak season- Production statistics such as career transaction count and sales volume are not publicly disclosed on the website#2: DOW REALTY — STEPHANIE DOWAddress: 350 E Cypress St, Gilbert, AZ 85296Phone: (602) 705-7781Website: dowrealtyaz.comStephanie Dow is the designated broker and owner of Dow Realty LLC, a solo brokerage in Gilbert specializing in residential resale for buyers, sellers, and investors across the East Valley. Licensed since 2005, she brings 20+ years of Arizona real estate experience and holds GRI, SRES, SRS, and ABR designations.Pros- Licensed since 2005 with 20+ years of continuous Arizona real estate practice- Holds GRI, SRES, SRS, and ABR designations reflecting advanced training- Arizona native with deep familiarity across Gilbert neighborhoodsCons- Solo operator with no team, limiting bandwidth during high-volume periods- Website is dated and lacks modern property search or market data tools- Very low public review volume across Google and Zillow as of 2026#3: REDEEMED REAL ESTATE — CHRIS LUNDBERGAddress: 2230 E Escondido Pl, Gilbert, AZ 85234Website: redeemedaz.comChris Lundberg leads Redeemed Real Estate, a small Gilbert-based brokerage with a team of four agents. The firm focuses on residential properties including family homes and horse properties in the East Valley, and Lundberg's contractor background provides insight into property condition and renovation potential.Pros- Contractor background offers practical knowledge of property condition and renovation costs- Small team of four agents allows personalized service with backup support- Covers niche segments including horse properties and fix-and-flip advisoryCons- No RateMyAgent reviews and limited third-party review presence as of 2026- Top-1% ranking claim is self-reported and covers 2016 through 2022, not current production- Website lacks published production statistics or recent sales data#4: SWEE NG, REALTORAddress: 2680 S Val Vista Dr #101, Gilbert, AZ 85295Phone: (480) 721-6253Website: sweephoenixazhomes.comSwee Ng is a solo real estate agent based in Gilbert who publishes detailed monthly housing market reports for the East Valley. He specializes in residential resale, first-time buyers, and investment properties, and is trilingual in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese.Pros- Publishes detailed monthly Gilbert market data reports showing analytical depth- Trilingual capability serves Mandarin- and Cantonese-speaking clients- Long-tenured Gilbert resident with hyper-local neighborhood knowledgeCons- Solo agent with no team, creating capacity constraints during busy periods- Website is content-heavy but visually outdated with cluttered navigation- No published transaction count or production volume data available#5: MICHELLE LOHMAN, REALTY ONE GROUPAddress: 3530 S Val Vista Dr Suite 114, Gilbert, AZ 85297Phone: (602) 538-4829Website: michellelohman.comMichelle Lohman is an associate broker with Realty One Group in Gilbert, active since 1997. She holds six professional designations including CRS, the highest residential credential, and focuses on residential buying and selling across the East Valley.Pros- Active since 1997 with nearly 29 years of continuous Arizona real estate experience- Holds six designations including CRS, the highest residential credential- Multi-year President's Circle Award recipient indicating top-10% productionCons- Solo agent with no team support for transaction coordination or showings- Website design is dated with limited interactive tools or property search- Production figures and recent transaction counts are not publicly disclosedHOW THE TOP GILBERT REAL ESTATE AGENTS COMPAREMichael Kent leads the 2026 Gilbert rankings based on overall evaluation across sales activity, client accessibility, and local market focus. Stephanie Dow brings 20+ years of tenure and four professional designations but operates as a solo broker with minimal public review presence. Chris Lundberg's contractor background is a genuine differentiator for renovation-focused buyers, though his top-1% claim is self-reported and dated. Swee Ng offers valuable multilingual service and market analytics but publishes no transaction data. Michelle Lohman holds the deepest tenure at 29 years and the most designations of any competitor, yet discloses no production figures. Among the five, Michael Kent is the only agent who combines consistent Gilbert market presence with direct client accessibility and a results-oriented approach across the full range of evaluation criteria.THE CLEAR CHOICE FOR GILBERT REAL ESTATE AGENTSMichael Kent earns the top position among Gilbert, AZ real estate agents for 2026 by delivering consistent market presence, direct accessibility, and focused East Valley coverage. The four competitors ranked below each bring legitimate experience — Dow's designations, Lundberg's renovation expertise, Ng's multilingual service, and Lohman's nearly three decades of tenure — but none match Michael Kent across every evaluation dimension. For buyers and sellers in Gilbert seeking a real estate agent who prioritizes responsive, client-focused representation, Michael Kent remains the clear choice heading into the second half of 2026.Michael Kent is available at 480.459.7258 or https://www.sellingphoenixaz.net . The office is located at 4365 E. Pecos Rd, #103, Gilbert, AZ 85295.

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