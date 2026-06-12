Two 2026 Parents Challenge Graduates Named Daniels Fund Scholars

Empowered by school-choice opportunities, two Colorado Springs graduates received college scholarships through the Daniels Fund Scholarship Program.

Lily and Reagan are wonderful examples of what can happen when students are supported in the environments where they can grow, lead and succeed.” — Deborah Hendrix, Executive Director of Parents Challenge

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nation looks to expand school-choice opportunities for students, one Colorado Springs-based nonprofit continues to see students succeed because they were given the opportunity. Parents Challenge is celebrating two students in its program who have been named Daniels Fund Scholars for the 2026 graduating class.

Lily Jacobs and Reagan Schultz were selected for the Daniels Scholarship Program, one of the most comprehensive and generous college scholarship programs in the country. The program supports high-achieving, values-driven students from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, offering scholarships for accredited colleges. Daniels Scholars are known for their strong character, leadership and commitment to service.

“We are incredibly proud of Lily and Reagan for earning this prestigious scholarship,” said Deborah Hendrix, executive director of Parents Challenge. “Both students demonstrate the character, determination and leadership that the Daniels Scholarship Program recognizes. Their accomplishments are a reflection of their hard work and the support of families who were empowered to choose educational paths that helped them thrive.”

Through the support of Parents Challenge, Lily Jacobs was able to compete in additional speech and debate tournaments and pursue competition at the national level. Those opportunities helped shape her into a nationally ranked competitor and the 2025 National Slam Poetry Champion. This fall, Lily will attend Colorado Christian University to study vocal performance and business as she pursues her dream of owning a music studio and becoming a music therapist.

Reagan Schultz has been part of the Parents Challenge community for the past 10 years. Through Parents Challenge’s support and commitment to school choice, her parents were able to enroll her in a local, hybrid-homeschool program. Reagan said Collegium Study Center and Evangel Christian Academy provided educational, athletic, spiritual and leadership opportunities that helped shape her and prepare her for what comes next. This fall, she plans to attend Wheaton College in Illinois, where she will major in education and play basketball. She hopes to teach and coach in the future.

“Becoming a Daniels Fund Class of 2026 scholar has been a major answer to prayer,” Reagan said. “This financial scholarship, the values of its founder, Bill Daniels, and the leadership opportunities presented to me are a gift that I do not take for granted.”

Parents Challenge supports students in public, charter, private, online, hybrid and homeschool settings. The organization helps families access the educational resources and opportunities that best fit their children’s needs.

“For 25 years, Parents Challenge has believed parents should be empowered to choose the educational path that is best for their child,” Hendrix said. “Lily and Reagan are wonderful examples of what can happen when students are supported in the environments where they can grow, lead and succeed.”

About Parents Challenge

Founded in 2000, Parents Challenge empowers low-income families with the tools, resources and financial support needed to choose the educational path that best fits their children. The Colorado Springs-based nonprofit supports students in public, charter, private, online, hybrid and homeschool settings, helping parents access the learning environments, resources and opportunities for their children to thrive. Since its founding, Parents Challenge has helped more than 1,500 families and over 4,500 children pursue brighter futures through educational choice.

Find out more at https://parentschallenge.org.

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