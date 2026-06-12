Attorney General Jeff Jackson and Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe Warn North Carolinians of Resurfaced Jury Duty Scam

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, June 12, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH — Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians that scammers have redoubled their efforts to target Wake County residents with fake jury duty summons.

“Scammers want you to panic and send money before you have time to think,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “If you get one of these calls, hang up, take a beat, and verify the information with a trusted source before taking any action.”

“We continue to receive reports of residents being targeted by jury duty scammers who use fear and urgency to pressure victims into making payments. These criminals are sophisticated and often spoof official phone numbers to appear legitimate. We urge the public not to panic, verify the information independently, and, if they are a victim, report it to their local law enforcement agency immediately,” Sheriff Willie Rowe said.

Scammers are calling Wake County residents and impersonating law enforcement officers. In some cases, the callers are using the names and badge numbers of real deputies to appear legitimate and gain people’s trust.

The scammers falsely claim that the person missed jury duty and may be arrested if they do not immediately pay a fine or send money. These calls are scams. Law enforcement agencies will not call people to demand payment or threaten arrest over missed jury duty.

If you receive this call:

Hang up and call the office directly. Using a number listed on the Wake County Sheriff’s Office website, you can ask if the call you received is legitimate. Sheriff’s offices and other law enforcement agencies will not call you to demand payment in exchange for not being arrested.

Never give your bank account, credit card, or Social Security number to someone you don’t know who calls you on the phone.

Legitimate businesses do not require you to pay them in gift cards or cryptocurrency.

If you get one of these calls, file a complaint with our office by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or completing the form online at www.ncdoj.gov.

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