AMERICA’S GOT TALENT JUDGE HOWIE MANDEL SPARKS CONVERSATION AROUND WHAT 'CLEAN' REALLY MEANS IN THE KITCHEN

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Howie Mandel, longtime television personality and current judge on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” is drawing attention to what it actually means for dishes to be clean and why he is rethinking traditional dishwashing routines in favor of a simpler, more transparent format.Dishwashing is one of the most routine tasks in the home, but for Mandel it has long raised a familiar question: what is actually left behind after the cleaning is done.“Ever wonder when your dishes are ‘clean,’ are they actually clean, or just covered in stuff you can’t see? Doing dishes is already a chore, it shouldn’t come with mystery Forever Chemicals. And for anyone who takes cleanliness seriously… it makes sense to know what’s in the products being used,” Mandel said. Lucent Globe ’s dishwashing detergent sheets are super concentrated, pre-measured, and made with plant-derived ingredients without bleach or dyes and are completely free from Forever Chemicals. One sheet handles a full load, dissolves completely when used as directed, and works in your dishwasher or your sink. Designed to deliver a powerful clean in a simpler format, and finally, a smarter way to tackle dishes,” Mandel continued.The comments align with Mandel’s broader public presence across television and digital media, including his role on “America’s Got Talent,” his long-running podcast “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” and decades of work in comedy and entertainment.Lucent Globe’s Lemon Dishwashing Detergent Sheets are a concentrated, water-activated format designed to replace traditional liquid dish soap with a pre-measured sheet that dissolves fully when used as directed.The format is positioned as a simpler alternative to traditional dishwashing routines, reducing reliance on bulky liquid bottles and streamlining one of the most frequent household tasks.A limited-time promo code HOWIE15 is available for 15 percent off Lucent Globe Dishwashing Detergent Sheets at lucentglobe.com.Lucent Globe’s dishwashing sheets are formulated without bleach, dyes, or ingredients commonly associated with PFAs. Independent testing conducted by Intertek confirms no detectable PFAS in the product.According to Lucent Globe co-founder Brodie Cook, the appeal of the format lies in simplifying a daily routine that has remained largely unchanged for decades.“There is a lot of unnecessary complexity built into everyday cleaning,” Cook said. “This is about making dishwashing feel more straightforward.”The Lemon Dishwashing Detergent Sheets are available online through Amazon and TikTok Shop, with additional retail expansion planned.For more information, visit Lucent Globe.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Lucent Globe and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

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