Ira Strasberg Joins Visionary Voice Media as Creative Director, Leading Brand Strategy and Creative Development

Ira Strasberg, Creative Director of Visionary Voice Media, leads brand strategy, creative development, and content production for the company’s growing media platform.

Internationally recognized creative entrepreneur and inventor brings brand, content, and production experience to a new media company serving modern businesses.

People need to see you, hear you, and understand what you do. Most business owners know that, but they don’t have the time to become content creators.” — Ira Strasberg

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary Voice Media announced that Ira Strasberg has joined the company as Creative Director, leading brand strategy and creative development for its content creation platform.Strasberg is best known as the co-founder of Boomphones, an international audio brand recognized for its innovative approach to consumer electronics. Through Boomphones, Strasberg helped introduce a patented headphone concept that allowed users to experience both private listening and public speaker-style audio through a single product. His work with the brand positioned him as a creative force in product development, branding, and consumer-facing innovation.At Visionary Voice Media, Strasberg will oversee creative development, content strategy, brand messaging, and video production for business owners looking to strengthen their online presence. The company creates professional short-form video content for business owners who know they need to stay visible online, but don’t have the time, desire, or internal team to create it themselves.Visionary Voice Media was built from a part of content creation many business owners understand well: the hesitation to be seen, heard, and consistently present online. Even with years of experience in brand development, creative strategy, and international product marketing, Strasberg understood the pressure that comes with creating content in a public-facing way — overthinking the message, questioning the delivery, and hesitating before posting. That experience became part of the foundation for VVM.“I’ve seen firsthand that having a great business isn’t enough anymore,” said Strasberg. “People need to see you, hear you, and understand what you do. Most business owners know that, but they don’t have the time to become content creators. Visionary Voice Media was built to solve that problem.”In his role, Strasberg will guide the company’s creative concepts, content angles, brand presentation, production direction, and overall creative standards. His background spans product branding, media strategy, advertising concepts, performance-driven content, and hands-on creative execution.Having previously worked across the audio, marketing, advertising, and digital media spaces, Strasberg brings a broad creative perspective to Visionary Voice Media. His experience building and promoting brands on an international level gives him a unique understanding of how businesses can use content not only to stay visible, but to build trust, authority, and recognition in their markets.Today, Visionary Voice Media helps business owners and brands turn their message into clear, professional, ready-to-post content without carrying the stress, hesitation, or workload themselves. Whether a business owner doesn’t want to be on camera, doesn’t know what to say, or simply doesn’t have the time to manage the process, VVM helps transform their message into content that is strategic, refined, and designed to connect with their audience.With Strasberg leading brand strategy and creative development, Visionary Voice Media aims to help businesses communicate more clearly, appear more consistently, and compete more effectively in today’s content-driven marketplace.About Visionary Voice MediaVisionary Voice Media is a content creation company focused on helping business owners stay visible online through engaging short-form video content. From idea development to filming, editing, and final delivery, Visionary Voice Media creates content that is ready to post and built around each client’s brand, audience, and goals.

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