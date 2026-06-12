First Heat Event of the Season Expected Sunday and Monday: OEM Urges You to Stay Cool and Check on Neighbors

Salem, Ore. – With the first high‑temperature event of the season expected this Sunday and Monday, June 15 and 16, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging Oregonians on the west side of the Cascades to take precautions. Because our bodies are not yet acclimated to hot weather early in the year, people may be more sensitive to higher temperatures and at greater risk of heat‑related illness.

While heat can affect anyone, it poses greater danger to older adults, young children, individuals with chronic conditions or disabilities, outdoor workers, and those without reliable access to cooling or shelter.

“Extreme heat is more than just uncomfortable—it’s dangerous,” said Andrew Jahier, Response & Recovery Director. “As we head into our first heat event of the season, it’s especially important to take proactive steps to stay cool, stay hydrated, and check on others who may need support.”

Extreme heat can be life‑threatening. Follow these tips to stay safe and well:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Limit outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day.

Never leave people or pets in cars—temperatures inside can rise rapidly and be deadly.

Check on neighbors, friends, and family members, especially those who are vulnerable or who do not have air conditioning.

Find a cooling center or public place with air conditioning. Many communities offer free cooling sites during heat events. Call 2‑1‑1 or visit 211info.org for cooling resources.

Recognize and Respond to Heat Illness

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms: heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea

Response: move to a cool place, rest, and hydrate; use cool towels or ice packs on the neck and feet. (Do not submerge in cold water, which can cause shock.)

Heat Stroke (Medical Emergency)

Symptoms: confusion, high body temperature, unconsciousness, dry or damp skin

Response: Call 911 immediately.

Stay Informed

Additional Safety and Conservation Tips

High temperatures increase wildfire risk and place added strain on the power grid. Follow local burn bans, use fireworks responsibly, and report any unsafe fire conditions. To help conserve energy and reduce the risk of outages, limit the use of major appliances during peak demand hours and reduce overall electricity use where possible. Keep in mind that air conditioning and medical devices are priorities—conserve elsewhere to help protect those who rely on these essential systems.