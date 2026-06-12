Governor Stein Announces $13.7 Million in Neighborhood Revitalization Grants for 13 Communities

RALEIGH, N.C.

Today Governor Josh Stein and the North Carolina Department of Commerce announced grant awards to 13 local governments to support housing, infrastructure, and community improvement projects that benefit low- and moderate-income North Carolinians. The grants, totaling more than $13.7 million, were awarded through the department’s Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) program.

“North Carolinians need safe housing, reliable infrastructure, and places to enjoy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These grants will help local governments address these critical needs, strengthen neighborhoods and local economies, and improve quality of life for North Carolinians across our state.”

The federally funded CDBG-NR program offers eligible municipalities and counties the opportunity to tailor community development projects to the specific and most critical needs of their communities. Through investments in housing rehabilitation, housing reconstruction, public facilities, infrastructure, and neighborhood improvements, the program helps communities address local priorities, strengthen resilience, and improve quality of life for residents with low and moderate incomes.

“CDBG-NR funding provides local leaders with the resources they need to invest in housing, infrastructure, and public facilities that support long-term prosperity,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “These investments will help communities address local priorities, strengthen neighborhoods, and create new opportunities for economic growth.”

These investments support key priorities outlined in North Carolina’s First in Opportunity Strategic Economic Development Plan, including strengthening communities, expanding housing opportunities, and creating the conditions for long-term economic growth. The awards also advance goals identified in Governor Stein’s Executive Order No. 36 by supporting housing rehabilitation, reconstruction, and community improvements that help increase access to safe, affordable, and resilient housing throughout North Carolina.

This round of funding includes 13 projects receiving a total of $13,743,773, with individual awards ranging from $693,773 to $2.5 million. The projects reflect a variety of local priorities, including housing rehabilitation and reconstruction, infrastructure improvements, public facilities enhancements, and community development initiatives.

The 13 communities receiving funds:

Community County Award Beaufort County Beaufort County $950,000 Town of Beulaville Duplin County $950,000 Bladen County Bladen County $2,500,000 Town of Brunswick Columbus County $950,000 Town of Cramerton Gaston County $950,000 Craven County Craven County $950,000 Duplin County Duplin County $950,000 City of High Shoals Gaston County $1,000,000 Town of Jonesville Yadkin County $1,000,000 Town of Pink Hill Lenoir County $950,000 Town of Tabor City Columbus County $693,773 Town of Windsor Bertie County $950,000 Town of Wilson Wilson County $950,000



“Communities know best where investments can make the greatest difference,” said Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development Reginald Speight. “These grants give local leaders the flexibility to address critical needs and make strategic investments that strengthen neighborhoods and improve quality of life for residents.”

The CDBG-NR program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered in part by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division. Since 2017, $175.8 million in CDBG-NR grants have been awarded in North Carolina to enhance the vitality of communities by providing adequate housing, suitable living environments, infrastructure development, and expanded economic opportunities. The program requires at least 70 percent of CDBG grant funds be used for activities and projects that serve households of low and moderate income.

More information about the CDBG-NR program is available at commerce.nc.gov/cdbg