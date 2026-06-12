State Police Arrest Marydel Man for Felony Offenses Following a Pursuit in Kent County

Date Posted: Friday, June 12th, 2026

The Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Gary Graham, Jr., from Marydel, Maryland, for reckless endangering and felony gun offenses following a pursuit that occurred last Friday in Kent County,

On June 5, 2026, at approximately 6:45 p.m., a trooper saw a black Mitsubishi Lancer turning southbound on Sandy Bend Road from Westville Road with a registration violation. The trooper tried to pull the car over, but it sped away. During the pursuit, the Mitsubishi drove in a reckless manner and at a high rate of speed on several area roads. The vehicle ultimately came to a stop after it collided with a Dodge Ram on Mahan Corner Road near Grygo Road. The driver of the Dodge, a 54-year-old woman from Marydel, Delaware, suffered minor injuries but refused transport to the hospital. The driver of the Mitsubishi, identified as Gary Graham, Jr., was transported to an area hospital for injuries he received in the crash.

During a search of the Mitsubishi, troopers found a 3D printed lower handgun receiver, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia.

On June 8, 2026, Graham was released from the hospital and taken to Troop 3. He was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $81,070 cash bond.

Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited – Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)

Possession of an Untraceable Firearm (Felony)

Possess, Purchase, Own, or Control a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited – Prior Violent Crime or Felony (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Driving without a Valid License

Failure to have Required Insurance

Operation of an Unregistered Vehicle

Fictitious or Canceled Registration

Multiple Traffic Offenses

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.