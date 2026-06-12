BROOKLYN BOROUGH PRESIDENT’S RESPONSE TO THE MAYOR’S EXECUTIVE BUDGET per NYC CITY CHARTER, CHAPTER 10, SECTION 251

My response to the FY27 Preliminary Budget focused on issue areas that Brooklyn’s 18 community boards identified as top priorities, as well as my own high-priority issues identified in The 2025 Comprehensive Plan for Brooklyn, including: affordable housing, public realm and infrastructure, safety and quality of life, public health, and older adult services.

This document represents my response to the FY27 Executive Budget and builds on those recommendations, incorporating new priorities and recommendations to leverage this year’s City budget for the maximum benefit to Brooklynites.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING AND HOMELESSNESS

Affordable housing remains the number one issue that Brooklyn’s community boards have identified as affecting their constituents. My Preliminary Budget Response called for: full funding for the Anti-Harassment Tenant Protection (AHTP) program, enhanced funding for foreclosure prevention efforts, and increased staffing for the divisions of HPD and DCP that focus on development.

I was pleased to see 41 new staff positions at HPD added for code enforcement, litigation, and housing development. I also commend the new funding added for preservation initiatives such as stabilizing Mitchell-Lama developments and expanding the HomeFix program to support homeowners, as well as the mayor’s creation of a new Office of Deed Theft Prevention.

However, I remain concerned about funding for related programs. Housing development is deeply reliant on planning and zoning, so we must ensure that, in addition to HPD, DCP also has sufficient resources to support the administration’s ambitious housing agenda. Related to preservation, we have learned through our North and East Brooklyn Housing Task Forces, which implement a model very similar to the Mayor’s proposed “Fix the City” program, that the model cannot succeed without AHTP or similar funding for organizations that work directly with tenants. Additionally, the Office of Deed Theft Prevention would benefit from creation of a Tangled Title Fund like the model established in Philadelphia, which funds third party legal assistance for homeowners with title issues, helping avoid situations that open the door to deed theft scammers. Ultimately, we should move toward a right-to-counsel model for homeowners to prevent foreclosure.

Furthermore, we must address vacant units in NYCHA and supportive housing. It seems that every year, we ask for additional funding for NYCHA’s Vacant Unit Readiness program, yet every year this problem gets worse, with recent estimates showing 6,200 vacant public housing units in the city with the average time between tenants still hovering at nearly a year. Meanwhile, supportive housing should be a lifeline for New Yorkers in need; however, recent reporting called out a chronic vacancy problem in City-funded units, with about 3,200, or 8% of the total, currently sitting vacant. I support the Progressive Caucus’ Rentals Within Reach proposal to add $248 million ($144 million capital and $104 million expense) to rehabilitate and open these vacant units.

PUBLIC REALM AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Our shared public spaces foster a healthier, safer, more resilient, and more equitable borough. My Preliminary Budget Response focused on three areas related to the public realm: sanitation, transportation, and parks. On sanitation, it called for increased staffing for Commercial Waste Zones, funding to shift street vendor enforcement from NYPD to DSNY, dedicated funding for waste containerization, and continued support of community composting. Regarding transportation, it called for implementation of the Streets Plan and expansion of the Fair Fares program. On parks, it called for the mayor to meet his commitment to fund NYC Parks at 1% of the City’s budget.

Sanitation

I thank the administration for including funding for street vendor enforcement and the continued rollout of waste containerization in the Executive Budget. As we continue to implement containerization, I urge DSNY to consider adding recycling and organics to the shared bins. I was also happy to see funding including for the 2028 Waste Characterization Study. I supported City Council legislation to require these studies in 2028 and 2032 because it is important for us to have data about how New Yorkers are disposing of their trash to inform our policy decisions.

Unfortunately, funding for community composting was once again not included in the budget, leaving it to the City Council to step in. I urge the Council to continue funding the NYC Community Compost Network and advocating for baselined future funding. Even with the citywide rollout of curbside organics collection, these programs are important for education, community engagement, and contributing to diversion of waste from landfills.

Regarding DSNY’s capital plan, I want to once again express disappointment that Brooklyn’s District 13 and 15 garages are not being considered for capital upgrades. These garages are still operating from among the worst physical plants in DSNY’s inventory, with BK 13 located in a dilapidated building and parking its trucks on an HPD-owned site slated for affordable housing development, and BK 15 using trailers in an area plagued by flooding. City Council approved site selection for a new garage to be located on Coney Island Creek in 2006, but the project was never funded and the site was sold. These garages need and deserve a new, long-term home.

Parks

I commend the administration for adding baselined funding for Parks staffing, especially for maintenance and operations. Our parks are our city’s backyard, and New Yorkers deserve cleanand functional public spaces. I was also pleased to see increased funding for tree planting. My Comprehensive Plan for Brooklyn pointed out disparities in heat vulnerability across the borough, and tree canopy is critical to address this. Despite these improvements, I am disappointed that Parks’ budget remains under 1% of the city’s total despite the mayor’s repeated commitments.

Transportation

I continue to echo the Council’s support for fully funding implementation of the Streets Plan. This Plan is about keeping New Yorkers safe on our streets and should be our first priority for budget allocation. To that end, I encourage the Council and administration to add $15 million to support hardened daylighting of intersections to increase visibility and safe crossings. This would fund approximately 1,000 intersections per year based on previous City analysis, twice what is currently allocated. I also encourage the addition of $20 million in baselined funding for School Streets, which closes streets in front of schools during the school day to protect students during pickup, drop-off, and other outdoor activities. This funding would support creation of at least two School Plaza Blocks in each borough by 2028.

I also continue to support expansion of the Fair Fares program. While the administration’s baseline of $25 million for the program is a step in the right direction, this represents a restoration of previous cuts, rather than an expansion. As costs for everyday expenses continue to rise, no New Yorker should have to limit where they travel because the cost of transit is too high. I encourage the administration and the City Council to raise the income limit to qualify for Fair Fares to 300% of the federal poverty level, which would allow more than two million New Yorkers to qualify for free or reduced fares.

I thank the Council for digging into the status of the Office of Sustainable Delivery during the Executive Budget Hearing. The shift from enforcement to policy is heartening, but in the change from an Office to a Unit at DOT, we need to ensure that the agency is giving sufficient attention to inter-agency coordination on freight. Various agencies are handling initiatives such as Blue Highways, regulating last-mile facilities, designing the Truck Route Network, and strengthening the industrial sector. This Unit should be tasked with pulling all these efforts together into one vision (with an implementation plan) and must be sufficiently funded to do so.

PUBLIC HEALTH AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Public health and public safety are inextricably linked, and one of my main goals as Borough President is to address the health and wellness disparities that exist in the borough, especially across racial and socioeconomic lines. My Preliminary Budget Response called for a renewed focus on food access programs and access to healthcare, given recent federal cuts that threaten both. It also called for increased support for programs that provide alternatives to incarceration and detention and connect New Yorkers to mental health supports they need so that our jails don’t serve as mental healthcare facilities. Finally, it called for increased funding to the Board of Correction and Civilian Complaint Review Board, oversight agencies that are critical for holding our law enforcement accountable to New Yorkers.

Public Health

Access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food options remains a pressing need, especially as the federal government limits who can qualify for supplemental nutrition programs such as SNAP and WIC. It is critical that the City at minimum maintain and baseline its $7 million support for the NYC Benefits program, which helps people navigate these changes and ensure that those who qualify for these benefits can receive them.

To truly address food security throughout New York, the administration must make a concerted effort to expand programs such as Get the Good Stuff. Get the Good Stuff allows for individuals on SNAP to receive a dollar-for-dollar match for funds spend on produce in grocery stores. In Brooklyn, however, only four grocery stores participate in this program. The City should assess what it would cost to expand eligibility to more grocery stores to ensure that SNAP recipients have access to this valuable resource.

Additionally, SNAP benefits only work if people can use them, and we must address the ongoing issue of SNAP fraud. According to reports from the State Comptroller, New York State reported approximately 85,000 cases of SNAP skimming, totaling nearly $40 million in stolen benefits, between 2023-2024. Every day, constituents tell me how their community is constantly experiencing loss of benefits, affecting their ability to put food on the table. With nearly 3 million SNAP recipients statewide, millions remain at risk due to outdated EBT card technology. In New York City, a significant number of residents have already been affected. I urge the administration to establish a dedicated Office of SNAP Fraud within HRA/DSS. This office would investigate fraud patterns, coordinate enforcement efforts, and centralize reporting and data collection. A specialized unit would enable faster response times, strengthen fraud detection, and improve institutional accountability, which in turn can build public trust. The City should also work with the State to establish a dedicated victim reimbursement fund for SNAP theft. A streamlined claims process, clear eligibility standards, and rapid disbursement timelines are essential to ensuring that victims are not left without food assistance.

Regarding the Mayor’s proposal and associated commitment for a network of five municipal grocery stores, this initiative is a step toward addressing food insecurity, but its reach is inherently limited by geography. EDC testified at its Executive Budget hearing that in these stores, a “core basket of goods” would be discounted, with other items priced in line with market rates. The administration should consider creating a voucher program to allow more New Yorkers to access these core items at an affordable price at stores in their communities. The City should also consider expanding the number of stores to have a more significant supply chain pull and to increase geographic reach. My office has been working proactively with organizations around the borough to address food insecurity, and we would welcome a partnership with the administration on program development and site selection in Brooklyn.

Unfortunately, our State colleagues failed to provide a solution for the estimated 233,000 NYC residents who are likely to lose healthcare coverage due to the changes in Essential Plan income limits, or those who will lose coverage next year due to new Medicaid work requirements. As a result, the current allocations for NYC Care and other facilitated healthcare enrollment programs are most certainly insufficient. The City Council and administration should revisit these numbers accordingly.

Finally, on maternal health, I want to commend the administration for making a commitment to expand access to the Nurse Family Partnership program. This is a welcome addition to maternity care services for low-income City residents. The City Council must also continue to fund the Citywide Doula Initiative, which has demonstrated improved health outcomes for Black and Hispanic mothers and their infants.

Public Safety

The new Office of Community Safety has potential to dramatically transform how the City handles response to people experiencing mental health crises. However, I am concerned about the lack of coordination among agencies that was identified during the Executive Budget hearing, where it came to light that no programs or responsibilities have yet been transferred from NYPD to OCS, no strategic discussions have yet occurred regarding future transfers, and mental health response programs such as B-HEARD remain unchanged. As Commissioner Tisch testified, during the first four months of 2026, 17,961 calls were identified for B-HEARD response, yet only 1,411 calls (7.9%) received a B-HEARD response. While it is early days for OCS, this coordination must happen immediately, both to identify potential cost savings in program implementation, and to ensure that these programs are serving New Yorkers as intended.

I commend the administration for investing in accelerating the opening of the Bellevue Outposted Therapeutic Unit and encourage expanding this model to other boroughs. These facilities are a critical way of ensuring that people with complex medical and mental health needs have their needs met and will help us lower the population of Rikers Island, supporting our efforts to close the jail. It is critical that outposted units planned for H+H/Woodhull and H+H/North Central Bronx also be prioritized to properly care for detained individuals who are medically vulnerable and to effectively lower the population on Rikers.

OLDER ADULTS

With the rising cost of living in Brooklyn, many older adults who live on fixed incomes are struggling with the increased cost of everything from rent to food. My Preliminary Budget Response called for prioritizing repairs for Older Adult Centers (OACs), especially those located in public housing, and increasing funding for digital literacy programs that serve older adults.

The $28.4 million proposed cut to NYC Aging’s expense budget and 26% decrease in capital are dramatic during a time when the older adult population is increasing, especially given the fact that the agency’s allocation accounts for less than 1% of the City’s budget.

I was also very dismayed to learn from NYC Aging’s testimony at its Executive Budget hearing that the agency intends to move a $6 million allocation I made for OAC upgrades at 15 sites in Brooklyn from FY 2026 to FY 2034. Not only did they not reach out to my office about this change, the repairs are mostly small-scale but necessary improvements such as accessibility, cooling, and kitchen upgrades. I understand from the agency’s testimony that they intend to move funding into the “in-years” when the projects are ready; however, the estimated completion times they provided at the time of allocation range from 9-18 months, not nine years. Our older adults deserve better.

EDUCATION AND YOUTH

Equitable access to quality education in every part of Brooklyn can help reduce longstanding achievement gaps and ensure that every child, from early childhood programs through graduation, can succeed. My Preliminary Budget Response called for continued and enhanced funding for school-based programs that support student success, capital upgrades for sustainability and accessibility, investments in childcare, and support for our CUNY system.

I commend the administration for making significant investments in early childhood education, with the goals of expanding programs and improving educator recruitment. I am especially happy to see an additional $137.5 million allocated for Pre-K special education. However, while I was pleased to see $25 million allocated in the Executive Budget for the PromiseNYC initiative, which provides childcare for families that make less than 300% of the Federal Poverty Level regardless of immigration status, I called for $50 million in my Preliminary response, and I encourage the mayor and City Council to make this enhancement before the budget is finalized. Additionally, the $33 million allocated for childcare vouchers through ACS is a drop in the bucket compared to what is needed to address the current caseload, not to mention the 16,000-child waitlist. Finally, while I appreciate the administration’s continued commitment to early childhood education, the budget does not go far enough in advancing pay parity for early childhood educators, which remains critical to the stability and growth of the sector. The administration and the Council must do more.

On programs that enhance student success, I am deeply concerned by the $6 million cut to restorative justice programming and the mental health continuum funding gap of $11 million for school-based mental health programs. These services reduce overreliance on suspensions and promote conflict resolution along with supporting the well-being of the whole child.

Additionally, one of my main priorities is to ensure that students with special needs can access services. The administration and Council must address the fact that this budget does not close the funding gap for the SEED program nor enhance programs that have proven successful for students with autism such as Next Horizon and AIMS, for which demand far exceeds available seats. Sensory rooms have also been shown to reduce behavioral challenges and support stronger academic outcomes for neurodivergent students. These rooms are specially designed spaces that incorporate soft lighting, calming visuals, interactive tools, and movement-based equipment to help students regulate sensory input. I have allocated $9.25 million to build dozens of new sensory rooms at D75 schools across Brooklyn, and encourage the administration and City Council to consider enhancing this investment.

On school capital, the Executive Budget also misses an opportunity to address a critical school infrastructure need, as nearly 60% of the DOE’s approximately 5,700 public assembly spaces, including libraries, gyms, and auditoriums, still lack air conditioning. This raises concerns around student exposure to extreme heat as average temperatures continue to rise.

Finally, I encourage the Council to continue its advocacy for CUNY programs such as ACE, Reconnect, and ASAP. Reconnect and ACE provide financial and administrative supports for bachelor’s degree students and returning students, respectively. ASAP provides targeted services to students earning their associates degree, is clearly a success, more than doubling associate degree completion rates according to the MMR. With an increase of 1,000 students participating in the last year, this program must be funded to meet current need.

ECONOMIC JUSTICE AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Economic growth translates into opportunity for all New Yorkers. My Preliminary Budget Response called for continued support for the Industrial Business Solutions Providers, who have served as the City’s trusted, on-the-ground partners in supporting the industrial sector for more than 40 years.

Each IBSP is located in the community or communities it serves, and has multiple staff who connect businesses to financing, real estate, workforce development, and City incentive programs. Their knowledge of each community’s needs, deep local relationships, and specialized skills cannot be replaced. Yet despite continued advocacy from the businesses they serve, local partner organizations, elected officials, and the IBSPs themselves, SBS is continuing its plans to eliminate funding for these organizations and subsume their work into its Small Business Solutions Centers. This will be a disaster for the city’s industrial sector, and I join my colleagues in the M Zone Coalition to call on the mayor to stop the RFP, increase funding for the IBSPs, and provide them with long-term contracts to promote organizational stability.

DCWP is also a critical partner in ensuring that NYC’s workers are supported and protected. I commend the addition of 77 new positions in FY27 and further growth in outyears for staffing at the agency. We must ensure that DWCP is sufficiently funded to cover many new initiatives for which they are responsible, such as: enforcing minimum pay requirements and deactivation protections for delivery workers, issuing new licenses for street vendors, enforcing legislation to protect freelancers, licensing self-storage facilities, enforcing violations of the FARE Act (which regulates broker fees), and soon enforcing the Delivery Protection Act, which we hope to pass this term. DCWP feels that the current allocation is sufficient to meet these needs, but we must closely monitor implementation of these programs and assess whether more staff is needed.

IMMIGRATION

Over 800 New Yorkers have been arrested by ICE since October of last year. As the federal government continues to ramp up its unlawful actions targeting immigrants, we must enforce our sanctuary city protections and ensure that the newest New Yorkers have access to the resources they need to thrive. My Preliminary Budget Response called for a significant enhancement to immigration legal services, support for immigrant and family communications outreach, and expansion of adult literacy programs.

The administration’s allocation of $33 million in immigration legal services in the Preliminary Budget was a welcome step; however, with the situation already dire and pending threats of escalation from the Trump administration, it fails to meet moment. In my Preliminary response, Iechoed the City Council’s call for an additional $53.5 million. I encourage the administration and the Council to continue to work together to get closer to this number in the final budget.

I also called for baselining $4 million for the Immigrant and Family Communications and Outreach Initiative, which is currently not funded past June. This initiative assists public schools in their communication with immigrant families through partnerships with local community-based organizations and is only becoming more necessary. Related to communications, the City Council must again support outreach about MOIA’s legal support hotline. The hotline is heavily utilized, and the Council’s $500,000 allocation from FY 26 has been critical for creating outreach materials and launching a “know your rights” campaign through ethnic media.

Finally, the City Council must again fund its Adult Literacy Forward initiative and should expand it significantly to counter proposed federal cuts.

COMMUNITY BOARDS

Finally, I want to advocate again for increased funding to staff our city’s 59 community boards. Robust and meaningful community engagement depends on well-resourced and functioning community boards, yet they often struggle to carry out their Charter-mandated functions due to insufficient funding. Each board is its own independent agency, yet community boards have very small staffs and cannot exercise the full complement of services generally performed by a City agency, including but not limited to: procurement, human resources, identifying meeting space, and information technology support, without assistance. The administration should increase community boards’ budgets to allow for the payment of competitive staff salaries within existing NYC pay ranges and necessary expenses for day-today operations.

This list is by no means comprehensive and simply seeks to highlight a few priorities within the larger budget conversation. I want to stress that our partnerships with external organizations only work when we compensate them in a timely manner, and I am hopeful that the administration can address the chronic payment delays that have made it difficult for our non-profit partners to stay afloat.

I thank you again for your leadership and your support of these and other important policies. Please don’t hesitate to reach out as budget negotiations continue.