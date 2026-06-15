Rose Hill Center Announces Opening of The OCD Recovery Center, Expanding Specialized Mental Health Care

The OCD Recovery Center is a specialized residential program providing intensive, evidence-based treatment for individuals living with OCD.

The OCD Recovery Center represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative, evidence-based mental health care,” — James Kubicek, President and CEO

HOLLY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rose Hill Center is proud to announce the upcoming opening of The OCD Recovery Center , a specialized residential program designed to provide intensive, evidence-based treatment for individuals living with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The program opened in late May 2026, marking an important expansion of Rose Hill’s comprehensive continuum of care.The OCD Recovery Center will offer a highly focused treatment environment centered on Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP), the gold standard in OCD treatment. This specialized program emphasizes real-world application, allowing residents to engage in meaningful daily activities that naturally support exposure work and long-term recovery.Unlike traditional clinical-only settings, the program integrates therapeutic interventions into everyday experiences, helping individuals build confidence and resilience in environments they will encounter beyond treatment. Residents will receive personalized care while participating in structured programming designed to support both clinical progress and functional independence.“The OCD Recovery Center represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative, evidence-based mental health care,” said James Kubicek, President and CEO. “By embedding treatment into real-life situations, we are helping individuals move beyond symptom management toward meaningful, lasting recovery.”The program will be a small, specialized residential setting, designed to provide individualized attention and a supportive therapeutic community. Residents will also benefit from access to Rose Hill Center’s broader campus and services, allowing for continued growth and the opportunity to transition into additional levels of care as clinically appropriate.Located on a serene, expansive campus, Rose Hill Center is recognized for its compassionate, structured approach to psychiatric rehabilitation. The organization’s mission is to provide highly effective therapeutic programs that empower individuals to manage symptoms and lead fulfilling lives.The opening of The OCD Recovery Center reflects Rose Hill’s commitment to meeting the growing need for specialized mental health services and providing pathways to sustainable recovery.For more information about The OCD Recovery Center or to inquire about admissions , please visit www.rosehillcenter.org or contact the admissions team at (248) 634-5530.

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