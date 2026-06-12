SDDOT Extends Written Public Comment Period for Proposed Design on U.S. Highway 85 Reconstruction Project in Lawrence County

For Immediate Release:

Friday, June 12, 2026

Contact:

Mark Malone, Project Manager, 605-773-5409

DEADWOOD, S.D. -- The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) hosted a public meeting open house on June 4, 2026, to share the proposed design for the U.S. Highway 85 reconstruction project from the Wyoming state line to U.S. Highway 14A (Cheyenne Crossing) in Lawrence County. The purpose of a public meeting for a proposed project is to provide information and gather public input.

For those who could not attend the June public meeting open house or may desire additional information on the overall proposed project, material is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/ushighway85towy.

Based upon requests from members of the public, the SDDOT has extended the written comment period from the original date of Friday, June 19, 2026, to Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. The date extension will maximize the opportunity for public engagement. Written comments may be made on the website at https://dot.sd.gov/ushighway85towy or via email to Mark Malone at mark.malone@state.sd.us.

For more information, contact Mark Malone, SDDOT Project Manager, at 605-773-5409 or via email at mark.malone@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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