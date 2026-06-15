MERENA, Inc., recently spun-out of the National Cybersecurity Center, Wins 2026 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

MERENA, Inc., created to empower individuals with the knowledge, guidance, and solutions necessary to protect themselves online

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MERENA, Inc. today announced that it has been named a winner of the 2026 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. Intellyx, an industry analyst firm now celebrating 12 years of thought leadership and analysis dedicated to digital transformation, presents the award annually to recognize innovative technology vendors.As an industry analyst firm focused on the leading-edge vendors driving digital transformation, Intellyx interacts with numerous innovators in the enterprise IT marketplace. To honor these trailblazing firms, the 2026 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards puts a spotlight on vendors worth watching."With more than 160 million individuals in the U.S. still underserved by the cybersecurity industry, MERENA exists to close that gap. This recognition from Intellyx affirms that the market is ready for a solution built around the individual, and we're just getting started," said Greg Oslan, CEO and Chairman, MERENA, Inc.The Intellyx Digital Innovator Award recognizes emerging and established vendors that demonstrate innovation and impact in advancing digital transformation. Award recipients are selected through Intellyx’s briefing evaluation process, which highlights organizations introducing differentiated approaches to enterprise technology challenges."At Intellyx, we're always looking to speak to the most innovative and disruptive software vendors around the world," said Jason Bloomberg, Managing Director, Intellyx BV. "We're happy to call out those vendors who successfully brief us with our Digital Innovator Award."For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors, visit the 2026 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards page at intellyx.com.About MERENA, Inc.MERENA, Inc. is transforming how individuals protect themselves online. Through a first-of-its-kind personal cyber advisor, MERENA uses agentic AI to deliver clear, practical, and easy-to-follow online safety guidance with clear and actionable cyber safety alerts tailored to your online life. The platform provides a single place to manage the risks that come with daily online life, helping people better protect their accounts, devices, identities, and personal information.Incubated within the National Cybersecurity Center, MERENA launched as an independent public benefit corporation in spring 2026. The company is serving a growing user base and building a strong partner network to connect individuals with the knowledge, guidance, and solutions they need to navigate the digital world safely and confidently. For more information, visit MERENA.com###

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