Top PR Firm Red Banyan Advances Bobo Liang to Senior Account Manager Red Banyan

Red Banyan promotes Bobo Liang to Senior Account Manager, recognizing her strategic communications expertise and consistent results for clients.

Bobo embodies the kind of communicator Red Banyan is built around: strategic, curious, and relentlessly focused on results.” — Evan Nierman, Founder & CEO, Red Banyan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Banyan , an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management, today announced the promotion of Bobo Liang to Senior Account Manager. Since joining the firm, Liang has quickly established herself as a valuable contributor, bringing sharp instincts and a results-oriented approach to clients across a wide range of industries.Liang brings a strong foundation in tech and startup PR, having worked with venture-backed companies across SaaS, healthcare, AI, and consumer apps prior to joining Red Banyan. That experience has sharpened her ability to craft compelling narratives for clients operating in fast-moving, competitive environments, and to execute with the speed and precision those situations demand.“Reputation is shaped through every message, every decision, and every moment of visibility,” said Liang. “That perspective is central to Red Banyan’s work, and I’m proud to help our clients build stronger brands, shape clearer narratives, and communicate with purpose through moments of growth, change, and complexity.”In her expanded role, Liang will take on greater responsibility across client strategy, media relations, and campaign development, supporting a wide range of services Red Banyan delivers to businesses, executives, and organizations navigating complex communications challenges."Bobo embodies the kind of communicator Red Banyan is built around: strategic, curious, and relentlessly focused on results. Her background in tech and startup PR has added real depth to our team, and this promotion reflects the impact she's already making," said Evan Nierman , renowned reputationist and CEO of Red Banyan.Liang’s promotion reflects Red Banyan’s continued investment in talent as client demand grows across crisis communications, reputation management, and strategic advisory services. Earlier this year, O’Dwyer’s ranked Red Banyan the No. 1 Boutique Crisis Communications Firm in the United States, and the World Communications Forum Association named the firm the No. 1 Communications Firm in the World for Communications Excellence.About Red BanyanRed Banyan is an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management. The firm advises leaders, organizations, and institutions navigating scrutiny, volatility, and reputational risk, where perception and trust directly influence outcomes. With deep expertise across strategic communications, crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, and online reputation management, Red Banyan delivers disciplined, strategy-led communications designed to support business growth while preparing for moments that test it. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com

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