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DREA DOMINIQUE SOARS WITH LATEST SINGLE 'LUE VITON' ON ALL MAJOR STREAMING PLATFORMS

Single, "Lue Viton"

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R&B and Latin-fusion artist Drea Dominique highlights her new single, Lue Viton, available now on all major streaming platforms.

“Lue Viton represents that feeling of motion and release for me,” says Drea Dominique. “It blends the emotional side of R&B with the energy and rhythm of Latin-influenced production. I wanted it to feel like something you can move to, but also feel.”

The track continues her genre-blending sound, pairing soulful R&B vocals with dance-forward, rhythm-driven production and melodic hooks.

Drea Dominique’s music sits at the intersection of contemporary R&B and Latin fusion, defined by emotionally direct storytelling and global rhythmic influences.

The song builds toward her upcoming project Romantic Tragedies, scheduled to be released on July 4, 2026.

Drea Dominique is an independent recording artist under Blessed Beyond Entertainment, Inc. She first gained national visibility on Bad Girls Club Season 9 before transitioning into music.

For more information, visit www.dreadominique.com.
Follow Drea Dominique on: Instagram @dreadominique, TikTok @dreadominiquemusic and Facebook @TrueBeautyDRE.

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Drea Dominique - Lue Viton

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DREA DOMINIQUE SOARS WITH LATEST SINGLE 'LUE VITON' ON ALL MAJOR STREAMING PLATFORMS

Distribution channels: Music Industry


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