The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained Psychiatrist: Camellia Clark, MD, QME

Dr. Camellia Clark has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camellia Clark, MD is a board-certified in Psychiatry and is Fellowship trained in Psychobiology and Psychopharmacology at the University of California, San Diego. She brings clinical expertise in the treatment of a wide range of psychiatric and behavioral health conditions, including mood disorders, anxiety disorders, psychotic disorders, substance use disorders, and complex co-occurring psychiatric conditions, to her role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr Clark’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIShe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● Victorville● Palmdale● Santa Clara● Los Angeles● Greenfield● Fresno● San Bernardino● Bakersfield● Paramount● Pico RiveraDr. Clark is a board-certified psychiatrist with over 17 years of experience in clinical care, academic psychiatry, and leadership. She completed her psychiatry residency at New York Hospital–Cornell Medical Center and a psychopharmacology research fellowship at UC San Diego. She earned her Medical Degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch and has an extensive background in psychiatric research, teaching, and clinical leadership.In her academic and leadership roles at UC San Diego, Dr. Clark served as a Medical Director and Principal Investigator, leading federally funded and institutional research focused on neuropsychiatry, cognition, and treatment response. She has also contributed significantly to medical education as a faculty member, teaching and supervising medical students, residents, and fellows in psychiatry. Dr. Clark has particular expertise in addiction psychiatry, including Suboxone-based treatment, and has worked extensively in multidisciplinary behavioral health systems, developing clinical guidelines and improving care delivery in complex psychiatric settings.Dr. Clark is an experienced author and peer reviewer with numerous publications and contributions to psychiatric and neuroscience literature, and she has participated in clinical trials and research exploring brain-behavior relationships and psychiatric treatment outcomes.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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