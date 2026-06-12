I-95 paving continues with ramp closures next week at exit 143 (Garrisonville Road) in Stafford

Starting late Sunday, June 14, varying I-95 on- and off-ramps to﻿ Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) will close from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

FREDERICKSBURG – In Stafford County, Interstate 95 milling and paving continues near the exit 143 (Route 610/Garrisonville Road) interchange. The mobile operation will require on- and off-ramp closures during several evenings next week.

Between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the I-95 on- and off-ramps at the exit 143 interchange will close starting late Sunday, June 14 through early Friday, June 19.

Weather permitting, the planned overnight ramp closures are:

Sunday, June 14 - Monday, June 15

I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 610 westbound

I-95 southbound on-ramp from Route 610 eastbound

Monday, June 15 - Tuesday, June 16

I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 610 westbound

I-95 southbound on-ramp from Route 610 westbound

Tuesday, June 16 - Thursday, June 18

I-95 southbound on-ramp from Route 610 westbound

I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 610 eastbound

Thursday, June 18 - Friday, June 19

I-95 southbound on-ramp from Route 610 westbound

I-95 southbound off-ramp to Route 610 eastbound

I-95 northbound on-ramp from Route 1

I-95 southbound travelers seeking exit 143 should use the most convenient alternate interchange depending on their destination, including exit 148 (Quantico) to Route 1.

Paving operations began in May to restore a smooth travel surface on I-95 southbound between mile markers 145-141 and will be complete next week. Crews will then mill and pave the I-95 northbound travel lanes at mile markers 142-144, along with the northbound on- and off-ramps at exit 143.

I-95 paving near the exit 143 interchange is expected to be complete by July 2026.VDOT work zones on I-95 and other locations in the Fredericksburg area are shared in a weekly lane closure list, which is posted on Friday afternoons on vdot.virginia.gov under VDOT News. It's also shared through VDOT’s Fredericksburg District Facebook page and X account.