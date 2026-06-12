Fredericksburg District Weekly Travel Alert: June 14 -20, 2026

I-95 Northbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Milling and paving near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) between mile markers 142-145 in Stafford County. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. Double lane closure starts at 10 p.m. All southbound lanes reopen by 5 a.m.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Friday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Milling and paving near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) between mile markers 145-141 in Stafford County. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. Double lane closure starts at 10 p.m. All southbound lanes reopen by 5 a.m.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Off-Ramp to Route 610 Eastbound

Sunday – Monday and Wednesday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Overnight off-ramp closure for milling and paving. I-95 southbound travelers seeking exit 143 should use the most convenient alternate interchange, including exit 148 (Quantico) to Route 1.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) On-Ramp from Route 610 Westbound

Sunday – Monday and Thursday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Overnight on-ramp closure for milling and paving. Travelers seeking to enter I-95 southbound from Route 610 may use the Route 610 eastbound on-ramp to I-95 southbound, which will remain open on these two evenings, or the most convenient alternate I-95 interchange.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) Off-Ramp to Route 610 Westbound

Wednesday – Thursday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Overnight off-ramp closure for milling and paving. I-95 southbound travelers seeking exit 143 should use the most convenient alternate interchange, including exit 148 (Quantico) to Route 1.

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) On-Ramp from Route 610 Eastbound

Monday – Wednesday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Overnight on-ramp closure for milling and paving. Travelers seeking to enter I-95 southbound from Route 610 may use the Route 610 westbound on-ramp to I-95 southbound, which will remain open on these two evenings, or use the most convenient alternate I-95 interchange.

Caroline County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Ladysmith Road and Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard). Utility work under permit.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Alternating lane closures between Hazelwood Lane and Mount Creek Bridge.

Route 301 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. Mobile milling operation between O'Brien Court and Route 301 Business.

Guardrail work

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane and shoulder closures, with a flagging crew directing traffic as needed:

Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) near Route 601

Route 632, between Route 1 and Nancy Wrights Drive

Route 685 (Jon Road) near Route 639

Secondary Road Surface Treatment

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Road resurfacing with surface treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on the following routes:

Route 638

Route 680

Route 765

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1

Sunday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Fall Hill Avenue and Falmouth Bridge. Intersection improvement project.

Fall Hill Avenue

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street. Intersection improvement project.

Princess Anne Street

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street. Intersection improvement project.

Essex County

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m and 7 p.m. - 5 a.m. Bridge repairs on Route 17 northbound between Tappahannock and the Caroline County line. Alternating lane closures.

Route 17 Southbound

Tuesday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Single southbound lane closure for utility work in the Town of Tappahannock near the intersection with Route 627 (Airport Road).

Route 360 Westbound

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Guardrail work with right lane closure at Route 684.

Gloucester County

Route 14 (Adner Road)

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking operation between the King and Queen County line and Route 17.

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Bridge repairs. Alternating lane closures between the Route 17 Business (Main Street) intersection and the Route 198/Route 33 intersection.

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Guardrail work with right lane closures at various locations near Route 14, Route 33/198, Route 198.

Route 33 (Lewis Puller Highway)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Guardrail work near Route 647 and Route 17. Right lane closure.

Route 606 (Ark Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pavement patching between Route 17 and the end of state maintenance. Flagging crews will direct one-way, alternating traffic.

Route 614 (Hickory Fork Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through work zone.

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Guardrail work near Bland Creek.Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through work zone.

Route 616 (Belroi Road)

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking.

King George County

Route 3

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile pavement marking between Stafford County line and Westmoreland County line.

Cleydale subdivision

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing with cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on various routes.

Guardrail Work

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic on various routes:

Route 3 near Route 694

Route 218 near Route 603

Route 301 near Route 218

King and Queen County

Route 14 (Buena Vista Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile pavement marking between Route 33 and the Gloucester County line.

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Guardrail work on westbound Route 14 near Route 602. Right lane closure with flaggers to direct traffic through work zone.

Route 33 (Lewis Puller Highway)

Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Guardrail work near Route 661. Right lane closure.

Route 608 (Clancie Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Mobile pavement marking between Centreville Road and New Hope Road.

King William County

Route 30 (King William Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work near the intersection with King Will Road.

Route 625 (Custis Millpond Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing with cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on various routes.

Cape Seal

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing with cape seal treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on various routes.

Route 1218 (Lamae Court)

Route 1219 (Holly Court)

Route 1222 (Poplar Place)

Route 1241(Holly Road)

Route 1242 (La Mae Circle/Poplar Road)

Lancaster County

Route 3

Sunday - Thursday, 7 p.m. - 6 a.m. and Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Mobile milling and paving operation with alternating lane closures between Devils Bottom Road and Hawthorne Avenue.

Route 3 (Main Street)

Monday - Friday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Shoulder closures between North Church Street and Route 200 to install pedestrian crossings.

Route 222 (Weems Road)

Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mobile operation for paving between James Lane and the end of state maintenance. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone.

Route 354 (River Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Guardrail work near Route 3. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone.

Lancaster County and Middlesex County

Norris Bridge

Monday – Friday, 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. and Friday - Saturday, 7 p.m. - 9 a.m. Maintenance work. A portion of the Route 3 bridge over the Rappahannock River will be reduced to a single travel lane. Automated flagging devices will direct one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. Flagging crew members operate the devices, which can be adjusted to respond to congestion or incidents on the bridge.

Middlesex County

Route 33 (General Puller Highway)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Paving. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Irmas Lane and Timberneck Road.

Northumberland County

Route 360 (Northumberland Highway)

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement marking.

Secondary Road Surface Treatment

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing with surface treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on the following routes:

Route 605

Route 606

Route 612

Route 614

Route 646

Route 648

Route 653

Route 664

Route 727

Route 796

Richmond County

Route 360

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Mobile operation for pavement marking, countywide.

Route 360 at Route 624 (Newland Road)

Starting Monday, June 15, the Route 360 median crossover will temporarily close to allow crews to complete necessary drainage work for an intersection improvement under construction. The crossover will remain closed 24 hours a day until it reopens on Wednesday, June 17.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closures on northbound Route 1 near Route 632 (Roxbury Mill Road) and northbound Route 1 near Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road).

Route 1 Northbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Crossing Court and Market Street. for construction on I-95 exit 126 area improvements.

Route 1 Southbound

Sunday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Market Street and the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for construction on I-95 interchange area improvements.

Route 3 Westbound

Monday – Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Right lane closure to widen the shoulder between Andora Drive and Montpelier Drive.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on southbound Route 17 near Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road).

Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Shoulder widening work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Route 208 and Catharpin Road.

Route 608 (Benchmark Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic near Massaponax Creek.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Ziyad Drive and Gordon Road. Road widening project.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Route 634 (Flippo Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing using a cape seal treatment between Guinea Station Road and Massaponax Church Road. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic in the work zone.

Route 673 (Piedmont Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at Royals Oaks Drive.

Ashleigh Park subdivision

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes.

Chancellor Green subdivision

Thursday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes.

The Timbers subdivision

Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes.

Surface Treatment

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Road resurfacing with flagging crew to alternate one-way traffic on the following routes :

Route 641

Route 657

Route 670

Route 724

Route 990

Route 991

Route 992

Stafford County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road for fiber installation under permit.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and the entrance to the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Route 608 (Brooke Road)

Monday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Paving. Flaggers will direct traffic between Andrew Chapel Road and Maplewood Drive.

Route 626 (Potomac Run Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Paving. Flaggers will direct traffic between Leeland Road and Eskimo Hill Road.

Route 646 (Tacketts Mill Road)

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Paving. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Poplar Road and Heflin Road.

Route 662 (Stony Hill Road)

Sunday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Hartwood Road and Poplar Road.

Route 687 (Hope Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Route 1 and Quail Run Drive.

Route 751 (Hampton Park Road)

Wednesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Parkway Boulevard and Eustace Road.

Route 1264 (Parkway Boulevard)

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Flatford Road and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road).

Route 1304 (Stafford Avenue)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Courthouse Road and Hope Road.

Route 1769

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Guardrail work between Little Forest Church Road and Telegraph Road. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic near the repair.

Hampton Oaks subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Guardrail Work

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Guardrail work with right lane closures on the following routes:

Route 3 westbound near Cool Springs Road

Route 17 northbound near I-95 southbound off-ramp

Route 17 southbound near I-955 southbound off-ramp

Route 17 southbound near Tensley Lane ( 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.)

Westmoreland County

Route 638 (Leedstown Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Paving. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Rappahannock Road and Route 3.

Route 645 (Zacata Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Paving. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Route 3 and Meadow Drive.

Additional Projects in Fredericksburg District

Caroline County

Route 207 Northbound Bridge Rehabilitation

Construction is underway to improve the northbound Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard) bridge over the Mattaponi River. The project will replace steel plate girders, concrete deck, railing, bridge approaches, and make substructure repairs. Northbound Route 207 traffic is diverted to cross the Mattaponi River using the Route 207 southbound bridge, with one travel lane open in each direction. During the closure, Route 207 northbound will remain closed until the completion of the project. Project completion expected in June 2026.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1 at Fall Hill Avenue, and Route 1 at Princess Anne Street and Hanson Avenue

Intersection improvement projects are underway on Route 1 at the intersections with Fall Hill Avenue and Princess Anne Street/Hanson Avenue. Project completion expected in June 2026.

Gloucester County and Middlesex County

Route 17 Northbound Bridge Replacement at Dragon Run

Bridge replacement is underway at the Route 17 northbound bridge over Dragon Run at the Gloucester County and Middlesex County line. The new bridge will be wider, taller, and longer than the existing bridge, which was built in 1931. Route 17 northbound will remain reduced to a single lane at the bridge while crews construct crossovers for a traffic diversion to the Route 17 southbound bridge planned for summer 2026. Work zone barriers will continue to separate the left and right lanes of Route 17 northbound. The right lane closed in Dec. 2025 after a vehicle crash damaged the bridge rail and guardrail. Project completion expected in Dec. 2027.

King William County

Route 360 at Mill Road

Intersection improvement project to extend the existing left turn lane on Route 360 westbound at Mill Road to provide additional refuge for vehicles slowing down to turn left, and will keep traffic flowing in the through travel lanes on Route 360 westbound. Project completion expected in Aug. 2026.

Lancaster County

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road)

Route 790 (Kamps Mill Road) over Camps Millpond in Lancaster County has closed for motorist safety after a routine inspection of a culvert found deterioration. Motorists should use Route 3 as the recommended detour. VDOT will announce an estimated timeline to reopen the road to traffic once the emergency repair project schedule is finalized.

Mathews County

Route 14 over North End Branch Bridge Improvement

A $3.5 million bridge rehabilitation project is under construction to improve the condition of the Route 14 bridge over North End Branch. Temporary traffic signals are directing one-way, alternating traffic through the work zone. A vehicle width restriction of 10 feet is in place through the work zone. Project completion is expected in June 2026.

Northumberland County and Westmoreland County

Route 617 (Gardy's Mill Road)

Gardy's Mill Road is closed at Gardy's Millpond at the Northumberland and Westmoreland line with no reopening date. Gardy's Mill Road closed to through traffic for public safety in May 2025 due to a dam breach at the millpond. Water also damaged the road's travel surface. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) maintains the road, which runs on top of the dam maintained by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Travelers should use Route 202 (Hampton Hall Road) as a detour.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Exit 126 Area Improvements

Route 1 is being widened to six lanes near the I-95 exit 126 interchange. This will provide space to build a second left turn lane for Route 1 traffic entering I-95 northbound and southbound. An auxiliary lane will be built on I-95 northbound from the on-ramp to the Route 208 (Courthouse Road) overpass to help entering vehicles merge with interstate traffic. The I-95 northbound and southbound on-ramps will be widened to receive traffic from dual left turn lanes. Two noise barriers will be built along I-95 southbound. Project completion is expected in Sept. 2027.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion expected in Sept. 2026.

Stafford County

Route 1 Bridge Replacement at Chopawamsic Creek

Construction is underway on a $13.9 million project to replace the four-lane Route 1 bridge over Chopawamsic Creek. The bridge is located just south of the Prince William County line and is near Quantico Marine Corps Base. Construction is expected to be complete in June 2028. Four travel lanes will remain open at most times during construction, with periodic lane closures needed during off-peak times as traffic is shifted to complete the bridge construction in phases.

Route 1 at Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane

Construction is underway to realign the intersection of Route 1 and Telegraph Road, and to widen Route 1 at Woodstock Lane to build a southbound left turn lane and to make access management improvements. New traffic signal equipment will be installed at Telegraph Road and dual left turn lanes will be built from Telegraph Road onto Route 1 southbound. A left turn lane is being built from Route 1 southbound into Woodstock Lane. At Woodstock Lane, a concrete median will be installed on Route 1 to restrict turning movements. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion in fall 2026. Visit the county project page.

Route 1 and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement Project

Construction is underway to widen Route 1 and provide improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Courthouse Road, and at the intersection of Route 1 and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road. Route 1 will be improved to have four lanes with a concrete median separating northbound and southbound traffic, with dedicated left turn lanes onto Courthouse Road, Bells Hill Road and Hope Road. Improvements will also be made on eastbound and westbound Courthouse Road approaching Route 1. An 8-foot-wide sidewalk will be installed along Route 1, with crosswalks. Stafford County is locally administering this project. Project completion expected in summer 2027. Visit the county project page.

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) Bridge Replacement

Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road) will close the week of Monday, June 8, to allow crews to replace the single-lane structure over Aquia Creek with a two-lane bridge. The new two-lane bridge will be nearly double the size of the existing structure. Rock Hill Church Road will be closed to through traffic between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane with a detour in place until June 2027.

Commuting and Ridesharing Information

GWRideConnect is a free ridesharing information and matching service for the Fredericksburg area and is part of the George Washington Regional Commission.

Let GWRideConnect help you discover your commuting options, such as carpools, vanpools, and transit. Visit www.gwrideconnect.org or call (540) 373-7665.

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