Richmond District Traffic Alert: Traffic slowdowns on I-64 east in Henrico County for sign installation

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Virginia State Police will conduct controlled traffic slowdowns, or slow rolls, on eastbound Interstate 64 (I-64) in Henrico County for overhead digital message sign installation. Motorists should obey the reduced speeds or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

Weather permitting, the slow rolls will take place as follows:

10 p.m. Sunday, June 14, through 4:30 a.m. Monday, June 15: between mile marker 192 near the I-64/U.S. 360 interchange and mile marker 194.3, just east of Stony Run Parkway.

A slow roll is a traffic management operation where a traffic gap is created by reducing approaching traffic speeds. This gap allows work to safely take place free of traffic.

Drivers should expect periodic stops and speeds lowered to between 5 and 10 mph.

Signs will be posted in advance of the work locations notifying traffic of ongoing slow roll operations.

Drivers may contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, on the free mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.