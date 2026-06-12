DR. HAROLD HARDAWAY LAUNCHES VOIX HOUSE TO HELP LEADERS COMMUNICATE WITH CLARITY IN HIGH-STAKES MOMENTS

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former H-E-B and athenahealth Communications Executive Brings Nearly Two Decades of Leadership Communication Experience to New Strategic Communications FirmDr. Harold Hardaway, a communications executive, speechwriter, and organizational leadership expert, has launched Voix House, a strategic communications consultancy dedicated to helping leaders find the right words for the moments that matter most.Voix House partners with CEOs, executive teams, nonprofit leaders, and event producers to craft communications that build trust, create alignment, and inspire action during key organizational moments, including leadership transitions, company-wide change initiatives, major events, and executive speaking engagements."Leaders almost always know what they mean," said Hardaway. "The craft is helping them say it in a way that their audience actually feels. That's where meaningful communication happens."The launch marks a return to entrepreneurship for Hardaway, who previously co-founded Cardigan, a research-driven culture and employer brand consultancy. Before founding Voix House, he served as Executive Director of Internal Communications at athenahealth and spent a decade at H-E-B leading corporate communication and culture initiatives for more than 145,000 employees.Hardaway's experience spans executive communications, organizational culture, employee engagement, leadership messaging, speechwriting, and large-scale change communication. He also holds a PhD in Organizational Leadership and has taught as adjunct faculty at three Texas universities.Voix House offers four core practice areas:• Internal and change communications• Executive communications and speechwriting• Event narrative and script direction• Strategic communications advisory servicesServices are available through both project-based engagements and ongoing retainer partnerships.According to Hardaway, today's organizations face a growing communication challenge despite unprecedented access to technology."Many leaders assume their problem is finding the right words," he said. "More often, the challenge is alignment. Teams are saying different versions of the same thing, internal stakeholders have different assumptions, and AI can generate content faster than ever, but it can't create shared understanding. That's still human work."This philosophy forms the foundation of what Voix House calls "the work before the words" or a process focused on audience understanding, leadership alignment, and message strategy before drafting begins.The firm's launch comes as organizations continue navigating rapid workplace change, evolving employee expectations, and increased pressure on leaders to communicate authentically and effectively.Beyond client work, Hardaway publishes thought leadership through the Perspectives section of the Voix House website, exploring topics such as executive communication, organizational trust, change leadership, speechwriting, workplace culture, and the evolving role of AI in communications.Voix House is actively accepting new clients and seeking opportunities for podcast interviews, media commentary, speaking engagements, and contributed articles.ABOUT VOIX HOUSEVoix House is an Austin-based strategic communications firm that helps leaders communicate with clarity during the moments that matter most. Founded by Dr. Harold Hardaway, the firm specializes in executive communications, speechwriting, internal and change communications, event narrative development, and strategic advisory services. Voix House serves organizations ranging from nonprofits and startups to enterprise-level companies, helping leaders build trust, alignment, and connection through effective communication.For more information, visit voixhouse.com.

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