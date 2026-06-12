Marketing Agency Near You Volunteers Help United Way Prepare New Levittown Location

MANY volunteers supported United Way’s new Levittown space during a quarterly community service day.

Helping businesses grow is our mission. Helping the community thrive is part of that same story” — Dan Jones

LEVITTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Agency Near You (MANY), a local marketing agency serving small businesses and community-focused organizations, recently brought together volunteers for another MANY Hands United for Impact quarterly service day, supporting Bucks County United Way as it prepares its new Levittown location.On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, members of the MANY team, partners, business owners, friends, and community volunteers gathered at the new United Way space to help assemble and organize key items needed for the location. The volunteer group helped build and place approximately 10 clothing racks, 15 carts, two lockers, tables, and standing desks during the three-hour event.The effort was part of MANY Hands United for Impact, Marketing Agency Near You’s ongoing community service initiative focused on bringing local people and businesses together to support organizations doing meaningful work in the region.“Community work is not always glamorous. Sometimes it is boxes, bolts, instruction manuals, and a group of people figuring it out together,” said Amanda Snyder from Marketing Agency Near You. “That is what made this day so meaningful. Every rack, cart, table, and desk helped United Way move one step closer to opening a space that can serve local families with care, dignity, and ease.”The June volunteer day brought together business owners, community leaders, partners, friends, members of the MANY network, and Bucks County United Way team members. Marketing Agency Near You recognized the following volunteers:Brittany Nisbet from BlueEyes & BeyondAmanda Snyder from Bank of AmericaMelanie Coates and Karyn Coates from Friends of Tyler State ParkGrace Clark from Snapfire AutomationsDanny Cooper from Forge Fiber InfrastructureBrie LaRosa from Beer-A-RamaRon and Nicole Marvo from SPARQDan "Jonesy" Jones, Amanda Snyder, and Missy Dye-Jones from Marketing Agency Near YouFriends of MANY: Tom Morelli and Charles SnyderBlaire, Kaylie and PJ with Bucks County United WayUnlike previous volunteer days that focused on sorting, stocking, and packing donations, this event centered on preparing the physical space. Volunteers split into teams to assemble furniture, organize equipment, and help create a more functional setup for United Way’s future operations.For Marketing Agency Near You, the project reflected a larger belief that business growth and community care are connected. The agency’s work focuses on helping small businesses grow with strategy, visibility, and measurable marketing support. Through MANY Hands United for Impact, the team applies that same hands-on mindset to causes and organizations that support local families.“Helping businesses grow is our mission. Helping the community thrive is part of that same story,” stated Dan Jones, Founder of Marketing Agency Near You. “When local businesses, partners, and neighbors show up together, big projects start to feel possible.”MANY Hands United for Impact takes place quarterly, giving members of the MANY network an opportunity to serve local organizations through practical, people-powered support. Each event is designed to help nonprofits and community organizations move important work forward through volunteer time, shared resources, and collaboration.Marketing Agency Near You thanked all volunteers who spent the morning building, lifting, organizing, and supporting United Way’s next chapter in Levittown.To learn more about Marketing Agency Near You’s community work, visit the MANY Gives Back page or read the full recap of the United Way volunteer day.

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