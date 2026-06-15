The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Offers the Ultimate Summer Staycation Experience

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa offers a luxury summer staycation experience with resort-style amenities, exceptional dining, wellness experiences, and easy access to Houston's top attractions. Trellis Spa, Texas's largest luxury spa, provides a tranquil escape with rejuvenating massages, facials, body treatments, and wellness experiences designed to help guests unwind. Guests can soak up the summer at The Houstonian's three resort-style pools and enjoy exclusive access to The Houstonian Club, featuring fitness classes, racquet sports, pickleball, and wellness amenities.

This Texas retreat offers luxury accommodation, wellness experiences, and easy access to the city's top summer events and attractions.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa , a renowned luxury hotel located in the heart of Houston, offers an exciting getaway for those ready to change up their daily routine without straying too far from home. Located minutes from many of Houston's most visited attractions, guests can experience the hotel's renowned luxury and hospitality while feeling like a tourist in their own city.Summer is a great time to explore Houston's events and attractions. Guests can plan their stay around a baseball game, a festive Independence Day celebration, or live performances at local theaters throughout July and August. To make getting around even easier, The Houstonian offers complimentary transportation to attractions, nightlife, and shopping within a three-mile radius of the property with advance reservation.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa makes it easy to enjoy a vacation-worthy escape close to home, with amenities created for every type of traveler. For those who enjoy basking in the sun with a drink in hand, the hotel offers three resort-style, temperature-controlled pools. A relaxing staycation isn't complete without a visit to Trellis Spa, Texas's largest luxury spa. Guests can unwind with massages, body treatments, facials, and spa shopping through the Trellis Getaway package , which includes spa credit for each night booked, early check-in, and complimentary cocktails upon arrival.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is also offering the Summer Hideaway package, making it even easier to turn an ordinary weekend into a memorable summer staycation. This exclusive package includes special rates, complimentary margaritas, free self-parking, and no resort fees. It's the perfect opportunity to book a staycation in one of the hotel's spacious guest rooms, showcasing sumptuous custom bedding and panoramic wooded views.In addition to the pools and spa, guests can fill their staycation itinerary without ever leaving the property's 27 wooded acres. A mile-long walking path winds through the property, allowing visitors to appreciate Bayou City's native flora and fauna. Registered hotel guests can access The Houstonian Club, which offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes and more than 300 pieces of workout equipment. The club also features indoor and outdoor tennis courts, a basketball court, and yoga studios. The newest addition to the property is the Pickleball Complex, a 28,000-square-foot facility dedicated to the country's fastest-growing sport. The complex includes stadium-style seating for 300, a pro shop, and both covered and uncovered courts. For those hoping to optimize self-care and longevity, The Covery offers state-of-the-art treatments, including red light therapy, cryotherapy, and hyperbaric oxygen treatments.Of course, no great getaway is complete without exceptional food and drinks, and The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa offers plenty of ways to indulge throughout a stay. Guests can start at The Bar & Patio to try one of Houston's best margaritas before heading to TRIBUTE, known for its delicious dishes featuring the flavors of Texas, Mexico, and Louisiana. TRIBUTE offers an extensive wine and spirits menu, and guests who want to make their dining experience extra special can reserve a table in the restaurant's wine room to dine surrounded by thousands of bottles. The hotel also features poolside dining at Arbor Grill and healthy fare at The Kitchen at The Houstonian Club, guaranteeing every staycation can be customized to guests' tastes and travel styles.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool featuring a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, racquet sports (tennis, pickleball, and Padel), an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise studios, a cycle studio, dedicated Pilates studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club’s full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go is called Refuel offering light fare, smoothies, and proudly serves Starbucks. The club offers chic boutique shopping at The Shop at The Houstonian, a registered dietitian, and a wellness and recovery suite overseen by a medical staff called The Covery. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas.One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

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