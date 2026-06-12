Soberlink to Exhibit as Corporate Sponsor at the NCJFCJ 89th Annual Conference

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) will host its 89th Annual Conference July 19–22, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee. Soberlink is proud to support the event as a Corporate Sponsor.The NCJFCJ Annual Conference brings together judges, attorneys, advocates, and other professionals from across the disciplines of domestic relations, juvenile justice, child welfare, and family violence. The conference features topic-specific training tracks, general sessions led by thought leaders, and is open to all those working to improve outcomes for children, families, and survivors in the court system and their communities.Soberlink will be in attendance at the conference, connecting with family law professionals and others committed to supporting accountability and transparency in their work.For more information about the conference, visit www.ncjfcj.org/event/89th-annual-conference/. About Soberlink Soberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology for family law. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in family law, treatment, and professional monitoring programs. For more information, visit www.soberlink.com

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