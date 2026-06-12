LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES 2026 PUBLIC INTEREST FELLOW

Richland Parish’s Kelli White selected to lead statewide literacy initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Education today announced Kelli White of Mangham High School in the Richland Parish School System as the 2026 Louisiana Public Interest Fellow.

The Louisiana Public Interest Fellowship gives an outstanding educator the support and resources to lead a project that can help students and schools across the state. White’s project will focus on helping students become stronger readers by giving teachers practical tools to improve reading fluency and comprehension.

“Kelli has demonstrated a commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and opportunity for students,” said Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Her work will help educators across Louisiana strengthen literacy instruction.”

White teaches Spanish and English at Mangham High. Her fellowship project will focus on helping students better understand what they read, especially longer and more challenging texts. White’s work will help teachers support students as they build fluency, understand meaning, and explain what they have learned.

Through the fellowship, White will study effective reading practices and create resources teachers can use in their classrooms. These resources may include lesson supports, teacher guides. and training opportunities. The project will be tested, improved. and shared more broadly to support teachers and students across Louisiana.

White has been recognized as a five-time school-level Teacher of the Year, three-time district-level Teacher of the Year, 2025 Louisiana Teacher of the Year semifinalist, Claus Nobel Educator of Distinction and two-time regional Teacher of the Year for the Louisiana Association of Computer Using Educators.

As the 2026 Louisiana Public Interest Fellow, White will be honored at the 20th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.

About the Louisiana Public Interest Fellowship

The Louisiana Public Interest Fellowship is a partnership between the Louisiana Department of Education and the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Each year, the fellowship supports an outstanding educator in leading a statewide initiative aligned with Louisiana’s education priorities. Past projects have focused on areas such as literacy, career readiness, educator recruitment and student engagement. Since its launch in 2018, the fellowship has helped educators take their ideas beyond the classroom and make a lasting difference for Louisiana students.