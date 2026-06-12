High temperatures and lowest tides of the year can be a recipe for illness

For immediate release: June 12, 2026 (26-047)

Contact: DOH Communications

Take simple steps when gathering shellfish to stay healthy

OLYMPIA – Recreational shellfish harvesters should be extra careful when collecting oysters this weekend and next week to reduce their risk of illness. High temperatures are expected during the lowest tides of the year, creating conditions that can allow Vibrio parahaemolyticus bacteria to grow quickly in oysters and increase the risk of illness from eating them raw or undercooked.

The Three Cs – check, chill and cook – can prevent illness from shellfish.

Check the DOH Shellfish Safety Map before heading out to learn if any beach areas are closed. Harvest shellfish only from open and approved areas and harvest them as the tide goes out.

the DOH Shellfish Safety Map before heading out to learn if any beach areas are closed. Harvest shellfish only from open and approved areas and harvest them as the tide goes out. Chill quickly. Bring a cooler with ice. Oysters should be put on ice or refrigerated as soon as possible after harvest.

quickly. Bring a cooler with ice. Oysters should be put on ice or refrigerated as soon as possible after harvest. Cook oysters at 145° F for 15 seconds to destroy Vibrio bacteria.

Each year, DOH receives reports of vibriosis illnesses from people who ate raw or undercooked oysters they collected. Vibrio thrives in warm temperatures.

Vibriosis symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, and chills.

To report a possible shellfish-related illness, contact your local health department or use the Foodborne Illness Reporting System.

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