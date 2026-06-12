Apprentice, the Booking App Born in a Philadelphia Tattoo Shop, Launches on iOS and Android

Apprentice's appointment calendar automatically builds prep time into every booking, so artists walk into each session ready to work. The My Projects dashboard gives artists a single view of every active tattoo project, with deposits and outstanding balances tracked alongside each piece. Frequency Tattoo Booking Page

Bootstrapped and built alongside working artists, Apprentice combines tattoo booking, client management, and AI design tools in one app.

My brother John runs Frequency Tattoo Company in East Falls, Phila. He’s been open for over 10 years. I watched the same problems play out every day: missed messages, slow follow up, and no-shows.” — Jason Howie, Founder of Apprentice

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apprentice, the tattoo booking and design platform built for working artists and the shops they call home, today announced its official launch on the Apple App Store and Google Play. After months of beta testing with real artists and studios, Apprentice is now available to tattoo professionals and clients across the country.

Most tattoo artists still run their businesses through a patchwork of Instagram DMs, Venmo requests, and paper calendars. Walk-ins create chaos at the front desk. Clients show up unsure of what they want. No-shows cost studios thousands of dollars every year. Apprentice was built to fix all of it. Not with generic business software, but with tools designed for how tattoo shops actually work.

Born in the Shop

“I didn’t set out to build software,” said Jason Howie, founder of Apprentice. “My brother John runs Frequency Tattoo Company in East Falls, Philadelphia. He’s been open for over 10 years. I watched the same problems play out every day: missed messages, no-shows, clients showing up without knowing what they wanted. Every feature in this app exists because I saw those problems firsthand.”

Apprentice is completely bootstrapped, with no outside investment. It was built for the tattoo community, not for a pitch deck.

What Makes Apprentice Different

Apprentice is the only tattoo platform that combines AI design generation, on-body placement previews, and project-based messaging in one app. And when clients pay through Apprentice, artists keep their full price. The processing fee is on the client, not the artist.

For clients getting a tattoo: Apprentice helps people see their tattoo idea before it’s permanent. Clients can use AI design tools to turn rough ideas into visual concepts, preview a design on their own body, and collaborate with their artist in real time. When they’re ready, they book in a few taps.

For tattoo artists: Apprentice replaces the tangle of DMs, payment apps, and notebooks with a single app. Artists set their own availability, collect deposits automatically before clients arrive, and keep every client conversation in one inbox. AI tools help generate design concepts and style transfers faster, but the artist stays in control.

For shop owners and managers: Apprentice puts the whole shop on one screen. A reception board shows every artist, walk-in, and appointment at a glance. Clients check themselves in at a kiosk and sign consent forms on their phone before they arrive. Walk-in waitlists, team schedules, and payment tracking are all built in. Shop owners can even add artists who don’t want to learn new software: a managed artist appears on the shop’s public page and is bookable like anyone else, with the owner handling requests until the artist is ready to claim their own account.

The Whole Shop, Not Just the Tattoo Chair

Most shops do more than tattoo. Apprentice supports seven body art services, including piercing, permanent makeup, laser removal, and tooth gems, each with its own booking forms, consent language, and aftercare instructions. “We started with tattoo because that’s what we knew,” Howie said. “But every shop we talked to also did piercings, or had a PMU artist on staff. One app should handle the whole shop.”

Pricing and Availability

Apprentice is available now on iOS and Android, with a web app at app.useapprentice.com. Artists and shops can start free. The Pro plan is $59 per month for individual artists and includes unlimited AI design generations, unlimited clients, and the full booking and payment tools. Studio Pro is $79 per month plus $25 per additional artist for multi-artist shops. There are no per-booking fees.

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/apprentice-tattoo-management/id6760150314

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.apprentice.tattoo&hl=en_US

Web App: app.useapprentice.com

About Apprentice

Apprentice is a booking and design platform for tattoo artists, body art professionals, and the clients they serve. Born in a Philadelphia tattoo shop and fully bootstrapped, Apprentice combines AI design tools, placement previews, scheduling, and payments in a single app. Learn more at useapprentice.com.



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