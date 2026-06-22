Catena Family Expands Its Leadership in the NOLO Category with the Launch of Domaine EdeM’s Blonde and Uco Stones

Domaine EdeM Uco Stones Domaine EdeM Blonde Dante McDermott Catena & Agustín Silva Domaine EdeM Blonde Domaine EdeM Uco Stones

Two new NOLO Chardonnay-based sparkling wines reflect Catena’s commitment to quality, natural ingredients and choice across alcohol levels.

We wanted to make something delicious to pair with food and good moments; something more interesting than a soda or sparkling water! Blonde and Uco Stones are extremely versatile.” — Dante McDermott Catena

MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Catena family continues to deepen its commitment to the high-end no- and low-alcohol wine category with the U.S. launch of two new Uco Valley Chardonnay-based sparkling wines from Domaine Elena de Mendoza (EdeM): Blonde and Uco Stones.Developed by the Catena Institute of Wine and launched in 2025, Domaine EdeM represents the Catena family’s first dedicated range of no- and low-alcohol wines. With the introduction of Blonde and Uco Stones, EdeM now spans a broader spectrum of consumption occasions and alcohol levels, including non-alcoholic, dealcoholized, and low-alcohol wines.These new releases reflect a long-term strategic investment in the NOLO category and a belief that consumers should not have to compromise on quality, complexity, or terroir when choosing wines with lower alcohol content. With the development of EdeM, the Catena family has approached the category with the same research-driven philosophy, viticultural precision, and focus on quality that has defined its fine wine portfolio for generations.EdeM’s new releases showcase high-altitude Uco Valley Chardonnay through two distinct styles:• Blonde (0.0% abv, SRP $28) — a sparkling non-alcoholic Chardonnay-based wine crafted from early-harvest Chardonnay verjus and Tupungato Chardonnay grape must, infused with select natural botanicals for freshness and texture.• Uco Stones (7% abv, SRP $28) — a low-alcohol sparkling Chardonnay that highlights the mineral-driven profile and bright acidity characteristic of the Uco Valley’s limestone-rich soils. Fermentation is intentionally stopped early to preserve natural acidity and freshness, before blending with Chardonnay verjus for added texture and complexity.“Blonde and Uco Stones are both born from an early harvest of Chardonnay from the Uco Valley, Tupungato, but they are made in different ways. Blonde is 100% verjus — a high-quality grape juice — to which we add botanicals and bubbles to build aromatic complexity and reproduce the tactile sensation of ethanol. Uco Stones, on the other hand, is made by dividing the juice into two parts: one fermented into wine and the other preserved as verjus. The final blend, with bubbles, delivers a full-bodied Chardonnay experience with only half the alcohol,” explains Agustín Silva, EdeM winemaker.Both wines were recently awarded Gold Medals at The Drinks Business Global No & Low Alcohol Masters 2025 and Double Gold by Gilbert & Gaillard International Challenge, signaling EdeM’s place within the leading NOLO wine projects globally. Since its launch, EdeM has received international recognition for its quality-focused approach and has quickly become a prominent presence within Argentina’s fine dining and hospitality scene.Dante McDermott Catena adds “These are perfect Chardonnays for occasional moderators (‘zebra stripers’), people who are new to wine, and lifelong wine lovers. We wanted to make something delicious to pair with food and good moments; something that’s more interesting than a soda or sparkling water! Their balance of complex and easy drinking characteristics makes Blonde and Uco Stones extremely versatile and easy to fit different occasions for wine consumption.”Zebra StripingCentral to this philosophy is “Zebra Striping,” a consumption trend whereby consumers alternate between no-, low-, and full-strength alcoholic beverages within the same occasion. Rather than abstinence or excess, Zebra Striping embraces balance, moderation, and flexibility, while maintaining a focus on quality and the social rituals surrounding wine.The launch of Blonde and Uco Stones coincides with the debut of the Zebra Striping podcast , a new interview series by the Catena Institute of Wine that, together with industry experts, explores this emerging consumption trend and how it fits into a healthy modern lifestyle.Expanding Chardonnay LeadershipWhile the Catena family is globally recognized for helping establish Argentine Malbec on the world stage, Chardonnay has a foundational role in the Catena family’s history. The cool-climate, limestone-rich vineyards of the Uco Valley produce Chardonnay wines marked by freshness, minerality, texture, and natural acidity, characteristics that translate particularly well across non-alcoholic and low-alcohol winemaking.Catena is now the #2 exporter of Chardonnay-based fine wines ($19+ retail) from Argentina to the United States (Nielsen 2025). With Domaine EdeM, the Catena family is now applying decades of Chardonnay expertise toward creating high-quality NOLO wines.With the Catena Institute EdeM’s Blonde and Uco Stones joining its broader Chardonnay portfolio, Catena continues to demonstrate that Argentina’s future in white wine is as dynamic and compelling as its legacy in Malbec.During the 2026 Women in Wine Leadership Symposium, hosted by Winebow, Dr. Laura Catena remarked, "High-altitude cool climate mountain Chardonnay is a whole new category. I want people to discover cool climate Chardonnay from Argentina and see what they think about it. Our region is very well suited for this variety. I want people to associate high altitude Mendoza to high quality Chardonnay. Just like we naturally associate Cabernet Sauvignon to Napa and Pinot Noir to Burgundy.”Samples of Blonde and Uco Stones are available for editorial consideration.Domaine EdeM wines are imported by Winebow Imports.Follow @domaine.edem to learn more.

Dr. Laura Catena on Winebow's Women in Wine Leadership Symposium 2026

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