CMS announces Office of Health Technology and Products

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services June 10 announced the establishment of a new Office of Health Technology and Products. CMS said the OHTP would modernize CMS healthcare technology and digital products, and transform platforms and services to support Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program and other CMS-administered programs. The office will work closely with the CMS Chief Information Officer and be subject to CIO-led IT governance, cybersecurity, enterprise architecture, and capital planning and investment control responsibilities, among other areas. The OHTP will include new divisions, such as an Open Source Program group to develop policies and guidance around open-source frameworks, a Division of Data and Interoperability Platforms, and a Division of Policy responsible for the development of interoperability policies, regulations and sub-regulatory guidance. Additionally, the OHTP includes a Division of Core Products, responsible for the management and modernization of Medicare claims systems and provider-facing components such as the National Provider Directory. The OHTP and organizational changes became effective June 9.