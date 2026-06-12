25th Annual Mercy Otis Warren Award Honors Shareen Davis of Chatham

Published on: June 12, 2026

On Wednesday, June 10, community members gathered at the historic 1717 Meetinghouse in West Barnstable to celebrate the 25th annual Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year Award Ceremony and honor Shareen Davis of Chatham as the 2026 recipient of this distinguished award.

The evening began with a moving performance of the National Anthem by Monomoy Regional High School students Asher Porter, Emory Hines, Payton MacRoberts, Regan Murdoch, Zoey MacBride, and Maria Eduardo Lopes, under the direction of music teacher Rose Richard.

Matt Pitta, Director of Communications for Davenport Companies, served as Master of Ceremonies, while Barnstable County Administrator Michael Dutton welcomed guests on behalf of Barnstable County.

A highlight of the evening was a special presentation by Mary LeClair, the 2009 Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year recipient, who shared reflections on the life and legacy of Mercy Otis Warren—patriot, writer, political thinker, and one of the most influential women of the American Revolution.

The ceremony was held at the historic 1717 Meetinghouse in West Barnstable, where Mercy Otis Warren and her brother, James Otis Jr., were educated as children. The Meetinghouse played an important role in the civic, educational, and religious life of colonial Barnstable and provided a fitting backdrop to celebrate the legacy of one of Cape Cod’s most influential historical figures.

The bronze Mercy Otis Warren award, created by Cape Cod artist Elizabeth DeCicco, was presented to Shareen Davis by DeCicco alongside members of the family of Patti Lloyd, the 2025 Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year.

As the award celebrates its 25th anniversary, the evening served as both a tribute to Mercy Otis Warren’s enduring legacy and a recognition of Shareen Davis’ decades of leadership in public service, sustainable fisheries, environmental stewardship, and community advocacy.

Congratulations to Shareen Davis and thank you to everyone who helped make this milestone celebration such a memorable evening.