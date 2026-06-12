A Flag Day Tradition of Service and Remembrance

Published on: June 12, 2026

For more than 20 years, Barnstable Village resident Joan Ellis and a dedicated group of volunteers have helped create a cherished Flag Day tradition, placing hundreds of American flags across the lawn of the Barnstable County Superior Courthouse.

Though she prefers to remain out of the spotlight, Joan recently shared the reason behind this long-standing tradition. She places the flags in honor of her late husband, James Otis Ellis, who served both in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Air Force.

An 11th-generation Cape Codder, James Ellis was also a descendant of James Otis and Mercy Otis Warren, whose statues stand prominently on the courthouse lawn overlooking the display.

The annual sea of flags serves as a powerful reminder of service, sacrifice, and patriotism—and of one family’s enduring commitment to honoring those values.

Join is in thanking Joan for helping keep this meaningful tradition alive!

Happy Flag Day!