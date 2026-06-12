U.S., Honduran forces strengthen partnership during medical brigade in Villa de San Antonio

VILLA DE SAN ANTONIO, Honduras – U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo supported a Honduran-led medical brigade, providing care to hundreds of local residents while strengthening bilateral partnerships and enhancing medical readiness training at Escuela Nicolas Montes, Villa de San Antonio, Honduras, June 6. The event brought together U.S. military personnel, the Honduran Air Force, local healthcare providers and JTF-B’s civil affairs team to deliver a wide range of medical and community services. Approximately 460 patients were treated during the brigade, resulting in more than 1,500 patient encounters across multiple specialties. “Every opportunity to participate in events like this, gives our service members more experience supporting the local community with their specialties,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Shelby Cooper, J3/5 medical planner. “We were also there to support the Honduran Air Force and their medical personnel as they executed their brigade.” The medical services JTF-B members supported included general medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmology, dental care, physical therapy and pharmacy support. Mental health services were also available, including access to a psychologist. In addition to medical care, the event offered legal assistance, haircuts and clothing distribution. The brigade fostered a welcoming environment for families as well as patients. Children participated in games and activities while their families accessed care, creating a setting that emphasized comfort, trust and accessibility alongside treatment. The atmosphere reflected a shared commitment by U.S. and Honduran partners to support the overall well-being of the community. Local Honduran healthcare professionals played a central role in patient care, with U.S. forces supporting coordinated logistics and supplementing medical support. “There were nurses, technicians, physicians and even medical students,” said Casper. “They provided the majority of the patient care.” Beyond the immediate impact on community health, the bilateral brigade reinforced longstanding ties between the United States and Honduras. “These engagements cultivate friendship and mutual trust between our nations,” said Casper. “We did something meaningful for the community together, and that connection is felt by both sides.” Casper also shared a personal anecdote about the gratitude from the local community. “One moment that stood out was an older woman who approached me just to express her appreciation,” said Casper. “She held my hand and hugged me. Even without speaking the same language, the gratitude was clear. This wasn’t unique either, it was happening throughout the entire event.” Efforts like this medical brigade demonstrate the broader scope of U.S. engagement in the region. “It’s important for people back home to understand that the United States fosters relationships in many different ways,” said Casper. “Sometimes it doesn’t look like what people expect.” JTF-B routinely conducts joint and combined operations throughout Central America to support regional security, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, reinforcing partnerships, cultivating friendships and promoting readiness across the region.