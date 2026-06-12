Army Emergency Relief Campaign Nears Conclusion at Fort Gordon with Soldier Recognition Ceremony

FORT GORDON, Ga. — Fort Gordon held the 2026 Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign recognition ceremony Friday at the Barton Field amphitheater, following the installation’s annual Army birthday run. The event highlighted the Soldiers’ participation and support for fellow service members through AER. As of Friday, Soldiers at Fort Gordon had contributed $57,530.00 during the campaign. While the total amount raised reflected steady support, the focus remained on the collective effort and participation across units. The ceremony featured the awarding of guidon streamers to units with the highest total donation and to those achieving 100% contribution from their active-duty Soldiers. The unit raising the most funds this year was B Company, 442nd Signal Battalion, with $5,058.00. Units reaching 100% participation included:

C Company, 442nd Signal Battalion

C Company, 11th Cyber Battalion

B Company, 2nd Cyber Battalion

B Company, 202nd Military Intelligence Battalion

A Company, 11th Cyber Battalion

A Company, 297th Military Intelligence Battalion

C Company, 707th Military Intelligence Battalion

Each of these units was recognized with a guidon streamer for their commitment to the AER mission. In 2025, AER provided $843,838.00 in assistance for 402 cases at Fort Gordon, directly supporting Soldiers facing financial challenges. The top five categories of assistance last year were:

POV (Privately Owned Vehicle) Repair – $175,008.55 Housing Assistance – $164,004.12 Emergency Travel – $68,329.78 PCS (Permanent Change of Station) Expenses – $59,336.04 Minor Home Repair – $37,122.77

So far in 2026, AER has assisted in 168 cases, providing $320,099.49 in support to Soldiers at Fort Gordon. These figures underscore the ongoing need for AER and the importance of continued participation. Although the ceremony was held Friday, the campaign officially concludes on Sunday. Soldiers still have time to make a final contribution and help ensure that AER remains a reliable resource for those in need. The 2026 AER Campaign at Fort Gordon demonstrated the commitment of Soldiers to support one another. Through their participation, Soldiers helped ensure that assistance is available for those facing unexpected financial challenges, reinforcing the Army’s values of duty and selfless service.