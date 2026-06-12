Leading on and off the court: 1st Lt. Copeland gives back through youth basketball

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – The sound of a whistle carries across the gym as basketballs bounce on the hardwood and athletes move through drills during practice. On the sideline, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jasmine Copeland, a nurse assigned to the 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron, coaches youth basketball in the local community. Her work on the court reflects the same focus on teamwork, accountability and service she applies in uniform.

Copeland joined the Air Force while working toward her goal of becoming a nurse. After earning a bachelor’s degree in physical education in 2013, she enlisted to use Air Force education benefits to continue that path. She was accepted into the Nurse Enlisted Commissioning Program in 2021, earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2022, obtained her nursing license and commissioned in 2023. She said serving with the 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron is a reminder of how far she has come in her career.

Reflecting on her current role, Copeland said caring for patients gives her an opportunity to serve military members and their families.

“Being part of a team that provides care for service members, past and present, as well as their families makes the job worth it because we are giving back to those who have served and sacrificed for their country,” said Copeland.

She said coaching youth basketball began as a way to invest time in her children and stay connected through sports, while also supporting other young athletes in the community.

“Coaching gave me an opportunity to support young athletes, encourage them, and help them grow as young leaders both on and off the court,” said Copeland. “Being part of the community and investing in youth development is something that means a lot to me.”

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Talia Ambrosio-Earle, a coworker of Copeland’s in the 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron, said those same qualities are visible in the way Copeland leads others on and off duty.

“Lt. Copeland is patient, understanding and knows when to take action to make sure everyone is treated fairly and standards are being met,” said Ambrosio-Earle. “She is a team player and ensures that people can reach their goals and dreams.”

Copeland said basketball teaches more than the fundamentals of the game. Through practices and games, she said players build confidence, teamwork, decision-making skills and resilience.

Speaking on what she hopes players learn, Copeland said setbacks can become opportunities for growth.

“One of the most important things I hope each player carries away with them is that mistakes happen and are opportunities to improve ourselves and be supportive teammates,” said Copeland.

Ambrosio-Earle said Copeland’s approach as a coach mirrors the same support she provides in the workplace. She said Copeland is patient and makes an effort to ensure each child feels seen and heard.

“She was firm, but the players gravitated towards her, and I could tell they understood she cared,” said Ambrosio-Earle. “She not only taught them basketball but instilled in them leadership qualities of teamwork, resilience and patience.”

Copeland said Air Force service reinforced that success depends on the team, not one individual, and that mindset carries over to the court.

“Although I’ve been part of teams before, the Air Force has taught me that success is never an individual effort. It’s the team,” said Copeland.

She also said coaching has strengthened her communication and mentorship skills by teaching her to adapt to different learning styles. Copeland said community involvement also supports the broader Air Force mission by strengthening ties between Airmen and the communities they serve.

“Being involved in youth programs and community activities is another way we live out the Air Force’s commitment to service,” said Copeland.

Ambrosio-Earle said Copeland’s involvement in youth basketball reflects the same values she demonstrates as an officer and teammate.

“Her commitment to coaching says that she wants others to succeed and that she cares about the future of the youth,” said Ambrosio-Earle. “She is selfless and willing to dedicate her limited off time to helping others.”

As practices continue, Copeland said she hopes players remember they were supported, encouraged and believed in.