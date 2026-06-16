TruBond Debuts June 14th with a Functional Drink for Clarity and Connection

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autumn Shelton, a former cannabis industry executive, created TruBond after growing tired of relying on too much caffeine for energy, evening wine to wind down, and the unwanted side effects that came with both. She developed the ready-to- drink mix to harness the power of botanicals and adaptogens, offering a natural way to support sustained energy, mental clarity, and more intentional social experiences.“Many of the habits that we look to for energy, or even comfort in social situations, can eventually just lead to exhaustion and fogginess. When I gave up alcohol, I wanted to create a natural alternative to support balanced energy, while also taking the edge off everyday life and helping people feel more present and connected,” says TruBond founder, Autumn Shelton.“TruBond is an elevated ritual that is designed for everything from meetings to concert nights.” TruBond combines brain-boosting mushrooms with prebiotic fiber to deliver a flavorful drink that provides balanced energy without a crash. Premium adaptogens and botanicals formulated with meaningful amounts. The ready-to-mix drink that can be added to still or sparkling water and enjoyed in a variety of settings.For more information or to purchase, visit www.TruBond.shop . Follow @trubond.shop on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and on YouTube @trubond-shop.###

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