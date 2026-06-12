Arsenic Kitchen Announces Highly Anticipated Hometown Show at Phoenix’s Iconic Rebel Lounge on July 10th

Arsenic Kitchen in Downtown Phoenix Photographed by Daniel Miller Arsenic Kitchen on Set Arsenic Kitchen Performing Live, Lucas Fulmer and Blake Miller

Following the release of Handbook for the Recently Deceased, the post-hardcore fusion brings their Tim Burton-inspired live experience back to Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix-born alternative post-hardcore band Arsenic Kitchen has officially announced their return to the local stage with a headlining performance at The Rebel Lounge on Friday, July 10, 2026. This highly anticipated hometown showcase follows the May 1st drop of their new deluxe album, Handbook for the Recently Deceased.Known for seamlessly blending early 2000s alternative rock nostalgia with heavy modern post-hardcore, Arsenic Kitchen promises to deliver a theatrical, stadium-level experience inside the intimate, high-energy setting of The Rebel Lounge. The band’s latest material leans heavily into a whimsical yet macabre aesthetic inspired by the storytelling of Tim Burton, resulting in a live set that is simultaneously heavy, fun, and deeply emotional.Sharing the stage for this stacked mid-summer lineup are notable supporting acts: Sun Dryd, Sculpture, Blonde, and Sweet Cherry Syrup.Event Information & Details:Date: Friday, July 10, 2026Time: Doors open at 6:30 PM | Show starts at 7:00 PMVenue: The Rebel Lounge (2303 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016)Age Restriction: All AgesTicket Pricing: Tickets start at $30 for General Admission (available online via AXS and therebellounge.com)About Arsenic KitchenOriginally from the Arizona music scene, Arsenic Kitchen is a powerhouse rock outfit consisting of Lucas Fulmer (Lead Vocals, Synth), Blake Miller (Guitar), and Jonathan Bresar (Drums). Drawing influences from the cinematic and heavy alternative worlds of bands like Pierce the Veil, Deftones, and Asking Alexandria, the band has built a dedicated grassroots following. Their discography features the fan-favorite AKoustic project alongside their 2026 flagship deluxe album, Handbook for the Recently Deceased.To stream their latest music or purchase tickets for the upcoming show, visit the official band website at arsenickitchen.com.

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