Rodney Yancy Launches CalmOverChaos Framework to Help Pros Make Better Decisions in the Age of Information Overload

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodney Yancy, Technology Leader, Systems Designer, Problem Solver, and Creator of the CalmOverChaos Framework and Signalsheet.io, is introducing a new approach to decision-making designed to help people reduce overthinking, improve clarity, and make better choices in work and life. First, users capture the situation or decision. Next, they clarify what decision actually needs to be made. They then identify realistic options, evaluate those options using criteria such as impact, effort, risk, timing, and alignment, and use AI to challenge assumptions and identify blind spots. The goal is not to have AI make decisions, but to use AI as a thinking accelerator while keeping human judgment in control.Drawing from more than 15 years of experience in consulting, technology leadership, governance, operations, and organizational transformation, Yancy developed CalmOverChaos after observing a common challenge across industries: access to information has increased dramatically, but decision quality has not."Most people don't need more information. They need better structure," said Yancy. "The modern world floods us with data, opinions, and distractions. The real advantage comes from having frameworks that help us think clearly and make decisions with confidence."The CalmOverChaos Framework applies principles traditionally used in enterprise systems design, governance, strategic planning, and operational leadership to everyday decision-making. The framework provides practical tools that help individuals organize information, evaluate options, reduce emotional noise, and move forward with greater certainty.The platform's growing ecosystem includes decision templates, AI-assisted prompt packs, workplace communication frameworks, investing tools, and educational resources aimed at helping users improve the quality of their thinking.Among its offerings are:• CalmOverChaos Decision Framework• Decision Templates and Prompt Packs• SignalCheck Workplace Communication Engine• Response Architect Communication Framework• SignalSheet Investing Framework• Future courses, workshops, and speaking programsYancy believes the emergence of artificial intelligence makes structured thinking more important than ever."AI should accelerate thinking, not replace judgment," Yancy explained. "The future belongs to people who can combine technology with critical thinking, systems thinking, and sound decision-making."Unlike traditional personal development programs that focus primarily on motivation or productivity tactics, CalmOverChaos centers on what Yancy calls "decision architecture" or the systems, frameworks, and mental models that influence how people evaluate choices and create outcomes.The framework serves professionals, leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, parents, and anyone facing important decisions in an increasingly complex environment.In addition to leading CalmOverChaos, Yancy has held leadership roles at Akamai and Comcast and has extensive experience in technology strategy, governance, program management, organizational transformation, and operational excellence.His long-term mission is to help people think more clearly, make better decisions, and navigate uncertainty with greater confidence through practical frameworks and responsible AI adoption."The quality of your life is often determined by the quality of your decisions," said Yancy. "When people improve how they think, they improve what's possible."For more information, visit CalmOverChaosFramework.com and SignalSheet.io.Media Contact:Rodney YancyFounder, CalmOverChaos FrameworkEmail: rodney@yancysolutions.comPhone: 404-822-7928Business: 404-565-4842LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rodyancy/ About Rodney YancyRodney Yancy is a technology leader, systems strategist, governance leader, and creator of the CalmOverChaos Framework. With more than 15 years of experience across consulting, operations, technology leadership, strategic planning, and organizational transformation, he helps individuals and organizations improve decision quality through structured thinking, systems design, and responsible AI integration. He is also the creator of SignalSheet, an investing framework focused on improving investment decisions through disciplined analysis and decision architecture.

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